ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco Suspension Bridge project delayed further, cost bumped higher

The Waco Suspension Bridge will remain closed until spring after engineers found that a crack in a retaining wall under the bridge is more than a superficial flaw. A concrete retaining wall just downstream of the bridge on the downtown side has a noticeable crack, thanks to years of runoff from storms. The wall also has a drainage tunnel where stormwater spills out onto the riverwalk and into the river, and over time water caused the cracking, said Tom Balk, deputy parks and recreation director.
WACO, TX
cw39.com

Protecting your heater during the cold

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — As we enter our first cold spell of the season, HVAC repair workers are anticipating homeowner concerns of their units working. Businesses here say they get a lot of calls from customers about their heaters not working when it starts to get cold. They...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco celebrates completion of improvements along I-35

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is celebrating the culmination of years of work, with a ribbon cutting commemorating the completion of over 12 miles of improvements to I-35 in the city. The improvements were led by the Texas Department of Transportation, and were reportedly completed ahead of...
WACO, TX
cw39.com

SEED TO SELL: Medical marijuana business in Texas steadily growing

AUSTIN (KETK) – A topic seen as controversial to some is becoming a booming industry in the Lone Star State. More Texans are turning to medical marijuana, and this is only the beginning. “We’ve sold medicine to more than 25,000 Texans,” said Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original....
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida Panhandle, south Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A less-powerful Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to move across Florida and batter the state with strong winds and heavy rain. The system quickly weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in about 40 years. It’s the third time on record a hurricane has struck Florida in November.
FLORIDA STATE
KWTX

18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

CW39 checks out the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’

Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth?. CW39 spent the day with Cinnamon’s Bakery in Sugar Land after they were named home of the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’ by Eat This, Not That. Cinnamon’s Bakery has been around since 1988, with an emphasis and handmade...
SUGAR LAND, TX
county17.com

Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
GILLETTE, WY
cw39.com

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Legendary Outdoorsman

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Flip Pallot is perhaps the most famous angler in the history of saltwater fly-fishing, but every opening day of White-tailed Deer season you will find him hunting in deep South Texas. His ESPN show, The Walker’s Cay Chronicles, began in 1992, and during...
STARR COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy