The Waco Suspension Bridge will remain closed until spring after engineers found that a crack in a retaining wall under the bridge is more than a superficial flaw. A concrete retaining wall just downstream of the bridge on the downtown side has a noticeable crack, thanks to years of runoff from storms. The wall also has a drainage tunnel where stormwater spills out onto the riverwalk and into the river, and over time water caused the cracking, said Tom Balk, deputy parks and recreation director.

WACO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO