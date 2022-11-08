Read full article on original website
Killeen, Texas Homeowners and Renters Get High Energy Bill Relief
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has re-opened the application portal for the Texas Utility Help Program. That means Killen, Texas homeowners and renters can benefit from this program as well. The Type Of Help The Program Provides. The Texas Utility Help program has opened their application...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Suspension Bridge project delayed further, cost bumped higher
The Waco Suspension Bridge will remain closed until spring after engineers found that a crack in a retaining wall under the bridge is more than a superficial flaw. A concrete retaining wall just downstream of the bridge on the downtown side has a noticeable crack, thanks to years of runoff from storms. The wall also has a drainage tunnel where stormwater spills out onto the riverwalk and into the river, and over time water caused the cracking, said Tom Balk, deputy parks and recreation director.
cw39.com
Protecting your heater during the cold
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — As we enter our first cold spell of the season, HVAC repair workers are anticipating homeowner concerns of their units working. Businesses here say they get a lot of calls from customers about their heaters not working when it starts to get cold. They...
Waco celebrates completion of improvements along I-35
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is celebrating the culmination of years of work, with a ribbon cutting commemorating the completion of over 12 miles of improvements to I-35 in the city. The improvements were led by the Texas Department of Transportation, and were reportedly completed ahead of...
cw39.com
SEED TO SELL: Medical marijuana business in Texas steadily growing
AUSTIN (KETK) – A topic seen as controversial to some is becoming a booming industry in the Lone Star State. More Texans are turning to medical marijuana, and this is only the beginning. “We’ve sold medicine to more than 25,000 Texans,” said Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original....
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Marijuana referendums pass in several Texas cities but may not take effect
Voters in five Texas cities Tuesday said yes to decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, possession of four ounces or less, but that doesn’t mean it will happen, at least not in Killeen, where voters said yes to proposition A by 69%
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
cw39.com
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida Panhandle, south Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A less-powerful Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to move across Florida and batter the state with strong winds and heavy rain. The system quickly weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in about 40 years. It’s the third time on record a hurricane has struck Florida in November.
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
KWTX
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
New company set to take over abandoned Marlin VA hospital
After nearly two decades of sitting abandoned, Marlin's abandoned Veterans Affairs hospital will be an active hospital. This comes after the veterans' facility in 2017 never came to fruition.
cw39.com
CW39 checks out the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’
Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth?. CW39 spent the day with Cinnamon’s Bakery in Sugar Land after they were named home of the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’ by Eat This, Not That. Cinnamon’s Bakery has been around since 1988, with an emphasis and handmade...
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
KWTX
Bell County cities decriminalizing low levels of marijuana may face legal challenges
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans might be celebrating now that marijuana is decriminalized in two Bell County cities. But officials said adoption of this proposition may be challenged. Proposition A passed with overwhelming support on Tuesday: 64% voted yes in Harker Heights while 69% voted yes in Killeen.
cw39.com
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Legendary Outdoorsman
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Flip Pallot is perhaps the most famous angler in the history of saltwater fly-fishing, but every opening day of White-tailed Deer season you will find him hunting in deep South Texas. His ESPN show, The Walker’s Cay Chronicles, began in 1992, and during...
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
KWTX
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
cw39.com
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
