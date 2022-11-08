WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued into Friday night as officials continued to tally votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in races including Senate and governor. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although in cycles past, it has become a window that candidates have used to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. Officials in Maricopa — the state’s most populated, home to Phoenix — promised another batch of 80,000 votes around 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday. Whether those votes would be enough to declare victors in pending races wasn’t clear. Here’s a rundown on how things are shaking out as Arizona’s ongoing vote count continues:

ARIZONA STATE ・ 55 MINUTES AGO