Memorial Oak Grove’s “missing solider”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When Memorial Oak Grove was first established, the grove was missing one tree, “The Missing Oak” which represents Jay Arthur Ryan whose death remained unknown for several years after the war and the monument’s dedication. According to ASU’s West Texas Collection, Ryan...
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas’ system of reservoir showed a slight increase in water levels Thursday, compared to a week ago. The Texas Water Development Board updated its data, showing all the state’s reservoirs combined put the state’s water supply at slightly higher than 68% capacity.
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
