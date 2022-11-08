The City of Arkansas City recently implemented Trimble GPS technology to aid in high-efficiency surveying. Implementing this state-of-the-art technology has been a few months in the works. The new GPS equipment aims to aid city officials during a water leak. Instead of searching for a shutoff valve, the technology can be used by looking at a map and seeing the valve’s location. The GPS system will also help locate hydrants, sirens, and anything that’s required of the city to be located. The previous equipment used by the city to locate water leaks has not been updated since 2014.

ARKANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO