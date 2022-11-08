ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

KWCH.com

Homeless Outreach Team prepared to help ahead of cold weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As cold weather moves in, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will begin guiding unhoused residents to day shelters such as Open Door or Union Rescue Mission and overnight emergency shelters such as HumanKind Ministries. The City of Wichita said the HOT team will focus its resources...
KWCH.com

Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
1025theriver.com

City using new GPS technology

The City of Arkansas City recently implemented Trimble GPS technology to aid in high-efficiency surveying. Implementing this state-of-the-art technology has been a few months in the works. The new GPS equipment aims to aid city officials during a water leak. Instead of searching for a shutoff valve, the technology can be used by looking at a map and seeing the valve’s location. The GPS system will also help locate hydrants, sirens, and anything that’s required of the city to be located. The previous equipment used by the city to locate water leaks has not been updated since 2014.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities announce cause of massive Evergreen Recycling fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The cause of the fire that burned for seven days at Evergreen Recycling has been determined to be spontaneous combustion. Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has announced that after watching hours of video and speaking to dozens of people, the only cause that could not be ruled out was spontaneous combustion. Spontaneous combustion happens when materials with a low ignition temperature self-heat and catch fire.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County middle school students to attend anti-drug event

The Wichita Metro Crime Commission is one of the sponsors for a Teen Drug Summit that will be held on Wednesday. Over 200 middle school students from Sedgwick County schools will be attending the summit at Central Community Church at 6100 West Maple. The day-long conference will feature leadership activities,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspects in ATM thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS
Government Technology

Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.

(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.
KANSAS STATE

