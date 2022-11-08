Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Homeless Outreach Team prepared to help ahead of cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As cold weather moves in, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will begin guiding unhoused residents to day shelters such as Open Door or Union Rescue Mission and overnight emergency shelters such as HumanKind Ministries. The City of Wichita said the HOT team will focus its resources...
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Spangles customers help raise over $17.5K for Wichita boy hit by car
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Spangles hosted a "Spangles Night Out" fundraiser where 20% of all sales from 5-8 p.m. went towards the Veith family.
1025theriver.com
City using new GPS technology
The City of Arkansas City recently implemented Trimble GPS technology to aid in high-efficiency surveying. Implementing this state-of-the-art technology has been a few months in the works. The new GPS equipment aims to aid city officials during a water leak. Instead of searching for a shutoff valve, the technology can be used by looking at a map and seeing the valve’s location. The GPS system will also help locate hydrants, sirens, and anything that’s required of the city to be located. The previous equipment used by the city to locate water leaks has not been updated since 2014.
KAKE TV
Authorities announce cause of massive Evergreen Recycling fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The cause of the fire that burned for seven days at Evergreen Recycling has been determined to be spontaneous combustion. Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has announced that after watching hours of video and speaking to dozens of people, the only cause that could not be ruled out was spontaneous combustion. Spontaneous combustion happens when materials with a low ignition temperature self-heat and catch fire.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County middle school students to attend anti-drug event
The Wichita Metro Crime Commission is one of the sponsors for a Teen Drug Summit that will be held on Wednesday. Over 200 middle school students from Sedgwick County schools will be attending the summit at Central Community Church at 6100 West Maple. The day-long conference will feature leadership activities,...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Suspicious package closes downtown Wichita post office
has closed a downtown Wichita post office.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
Gun fired inside Ascension Via Christi pediatric unit
Wichita police are investigating after a gun was fired inside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Monday night.
Airborne car crashes into Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspects in ATM thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Power outage scheduled for Mulvane
A power out has been scheduled for the City of Mulvane.
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
KWCH.com
Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.
