Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
RideApart
Aprilia ELECTRICa Project Bike Makes An Appearance At EICMA 2022
While EICMA is a time for companies to showcase their latest and greatest new models, accessories, and gear, it’s also a time when OEMs like to give us a glimpse at their future plans. Thus, Aprilia—a proud member of the Piaggio Group—brought its ELECTRICa project motorcycle out to the show floor at EICMA 2022.
RideApart
BImota Introduces The BX450 Enduro At EICMA 2022
Exotic Italian motorcycle manufacturer Bimota is no stranger to striking and eye-catching two-wheelers. We recently got the chance to get up close and personal with the Tesi H2, and now, in EICMA 2022, the Bimota has stunned the off-road community with a new enduro model called the BX450. For those...
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Hurricane Ian Destroyed Some Incredible Cars, and Thousands Are Now Available at Salvage Auctions
CopartHurricane Ian destroyed so many cars in Florida and other southern states that the Copart website now lets you browse them with even greater ease.
RideApart
2023 Piaggio 1 Packs A Little More Oomph Into This Electric Scooter
In summer, 2021, Piaggio first unveiled its One electric scooter to the world at the Beijing Motor Show. The bright, modern, and sleek machine was designed to cater to younger riders, those new to riding, and those who just wanted a simple and effortless way to get around. At EICMA...
traveltomorrow.com
Volkswagen to launch hydrogen car with a tank autonomy of 2,000km
Volkswagen and Kraftwerk are developing a car powered by hydrogen with a tank autonomy of 2,000 km. The German car manufacturer is currently working on a new fuel cell that is reportedly much cheaper than the current ones in the market, allowing hydrogen cars to travel 2,000 km on a single tank — enough to drive from Portugal to Belgium without ever stopping for refueling. According to Hydrogen Central, Volkswagen has recently applied for the registration of a patent for this new and cheaper hydrogen fuel cell, representing a turn in the position that Volkswagen usually shows regarding hydrogen, somewhat pessimistic.
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
RideApart
Moto Guzzi Unveils V9 Bobber Special Edition At EICMA 2022
It could be argued, that as far as Italian manufacturers are concerned, the sporty custom that popularized the category of mid-displacement bobbers is the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber. It is a bike with a simple design that is distinguished by its smooth, blacked-out appearance. The V9 Bobber's big tires, which were inspired by American motorbikes from the post-World War II era that competed on dirt tracks, contribute to the custom appearance of the vehicle.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
RideApart
Motor Valley Announces MotoGP And WSBK Ticket Packages At EICMA
Italy’s Misano World Circuit may play second fiddle to Mugello on the MotoGP calendar, but it’s quickly becoming a rider- and fan-favorite. The late-season venue has hosted some dramatic scenes in the past two years, with Fabio Quartararo claiming the MotoGP championship and Valentino Rossi bidding farewell to his home crowd in 2021.
RideApart
Lambretta Showcases Newest Innovations At EICMA 2022
At EICMA 2022, Lambretta marks its 75th anniversary by showcasing a variety of new models in a range of displacements and fashionable colorways. The Lambretta X125 is the first addition to the lineup, which currently consists of the Lambretta G-Special and V-Special series in addition to the newly released Lambretta X300.
Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget
We detail five budget performance cars found on Autotrader's list. This includes models from automakers like BMW, Chevrolet, and more. The post Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Vespa Goes Green In Style With 946 10° Anniversario Edition At EICMA 2022
The Piaggio Group unveiled its newest Vespa 946 model, the 10° Anniversario, at EICMA 2022. As you may recall, the Vespa 946 project first began in 2013, so this 10th anniversary edition was planned in advance of 2023. To one degree or another, all Vespa models draw upon the...
RideApart
VMoto And Pininfarina Present Radical Aerodynamic Electric Concept
When it comes to designing electric motorcycles and scooters, most manufacturers focus on power pack capacity, swappable battery technology, or fast-charging capabilities. However, VMoto identified a void in e-mobility development—aerodynamics. After partnering with celebrated Italian design firm Pininfarina to realize such a project, the parties rolled out one of the most radical concepts to hit EICMA’s showroom floor.
yachtingmagazine.com
TecnoRib’s Superyacht Catcher
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The TecnoRib Pirelli 50 is a sporty RIB that can work well as a superyacht tender for adrenaline-filled rides of short and medium lengths alike. It has a twin-stepped planing hull form, and its tubes are built from Orca 866 material. The Pirelli 50 is designed to handle up to 1,800 total horsepower; however, TecnoRib says the boat will do 50 knots with twin 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12s. Design features include a bow sun deck, a stylized hardtop and an outside galley; belowdecks are a head, a double berth in the fo’c’sle, and twin berths at the stern.
generalaviationnews.com
Futuristic retro: Junkers reintroduces A50 Junior
Talk about being ahead of its time: Junkers’ A50 Junior was designed to fit Light Sport Aircraft’s weight limit of 1,320 pounds — 93 years ago. “In 1928, what was to become the most successful Junkers sports aircraft left our Dessau production plant (in Germany) for the first time: A single-engine, two-seat, low-wing aircraft with an oval fuselage cross-section and corrugated sheet metal skin,” company officials say. “Astonishingly, she had a takeoff weight of a mere 600 kilograms (1,320 pounds), a light aircraft from the very beginning.”
Flyin' Miata No Longer Offers V8 Swaps For The Mazda MX-5
Bad news: Flyin' Miata, the one-stop tuning shop for pretty much all things Mazda MX-5 Miata, has announced that its world-famous V8 swaps are no longer available. The news came via the company's website, where a statement posted on Thursday explained the sad reasoning:. "While Flyin' Miata has an extensive...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 EDC designs that guys need to get their hands on
EDCs are the living embodiment of “big things come in small packages”. EDCs are the kind of smart little tools that are always great to have in your backpack or tool kit. You never know when one of them could come to your rescue, helping you out of the trickiest situation, or to even pop open a bottle of beer, when you need to unwind after work. These little superheroes can make a world of difference while completing tasks – whether big or small. And, we’ve curated the best EDC designs we’ve seen in a while! From a fully-functioning balisong-style pocket knife to a unique bottle opener inspired by Chinese architecture – these are the EDC designs you definitely need by your side.
Seized And Crushed Dodge Charger Looks Like A Lost Cause
No falling tree is gonna stop this car guy. Somewhere out there in the vast world of automotive collections there is a car whose name and image are more than enough for most enthusiasts to call it a legend. That vehicle is a Charger from the late 1960s but it’s probably not in the condition you might expect. In fact, it’s far more damaged than even some of the most worn out examples in the nation. So what exactly happened to this iconic American muscle car? Or, more importantly, can it be saved?
Comments / 0