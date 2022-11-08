ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

Why does Georgia have runoff elections?

Why does Georgia have runoff elections?

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from an older story on Georgia runoff elections. Georgia's 2022 Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is officially heading to a runoff election. That means voters in the Peach State will have to return to...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaciviccircle.org

Republicans win Georgia state offices

From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia's 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes. Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia's Secretary of State race | Raffensperger projected to win

ATLANTA — Update: Incumbent Brad Raffensperger is projected to win reelection, according to NBC News. Tuesday night, his Democratic challenger, Bee Nguyen conceded. In a post, she said she called Raffensperger to congratulate him on his reelection. She also showed gratitude for those who supported her in her race for a statewide office.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgnation.com

WATCH: ‘Has Georgia football replaced Alabama as the SEC standard?’

"We need to look at Georgia football the same way that we've looked at Alabama football from years 2011 to 2021," Burns said. "Georgia football has replaced what Alabama football was in the SEC.". Doering, who starred for the Florida Gators from 1992-1995, pushed back. "Alabama has...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. "It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia's Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues," Jordan said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state's election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.

Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state's quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive

