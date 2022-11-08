Read full article on original website
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Why does Georgia have runoff elections?
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from an older story on Georgia runoff elections. Georgia's 2022 Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is officially heading to a runoff election. That means voters in the Peach State will have to return to...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Gov. Kemp Wins Another Term As Stacey Abrams Concedes, Stating “The People of Georgia Deserve a Lot More”
Late on November 8, Governor Brian Kemp secured another term in Georgia. His Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, conceded to Kemp who took 53.4% of the vote compared to her 45.8%.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Wins Second Term in Office With 66% of Vote: “I Am 100% Dedicated To Fight for America”
Late on November 9, the results for Georgia's 14th Congressional District were confirmed, giving Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene 65.9% of the vote and with it, a second term as House Representative for the state. She took to Twitter (via her official account to share her delight at winning).
Georgia braces for December runoff
A runoff would jump start a four-week blitz, likely drawing millions more in campaign spending to a state that’s weathered five years of non-stop, history-making elections.
Georgia's Lois Curtis, whose Supreme Court case secured disability rights, dies at 55
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The woman known as the "godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia" and one of the plaintiffs in a landmark civil rights Supreme Court case has died. Georgia Council of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday that artist Lois Curtis, of Clarkston, passed away last week. Curtis...
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
atlantaciviccircle.org
Republicans win Georgia state offices
From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
WXIA 11 Alive
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes. Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, […]
Georgia's Secretary of State race | Raffensperger projected to win
ATLANTA — Update: Incumbent Brad Raffensperger is projected to win reelection, according to NBC News. Tuesday night, his Democratic challenger, Bee Nguyen conceded. In a post, she said she called Raffensperger to congratulate him on his reelection. She also showed gratitude for those who supported her in her race for a statewide office.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: ‘Has Georgia football replaced Alabama as the SEC standard?’
“We need to look at Georgia football the same way that we’ve looked at Alabama football from years 2011 to 2021,” Burns said. “Georgia football has replaced what Alabama football was in the SEC.”. Doering, who starred for the Florida Gators from 1992-1995, pushed back. “Alabama has...
WRDW-TV
Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
Nymag.com
The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.
Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
