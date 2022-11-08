ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas’ statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices. Top-of-the-ticket incumbents were sent back for additional terms after Texas voters chose Republicans over...
See 2022 Texas General Election results

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The midterms are here, and votes are being counted throughout the evening. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday is seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke is seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990.
Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance

Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town? Here are the biggest Powerball winners in the ArkLaTex. It’s been a while since there was a winner in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. The...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Legendary Outdoorsman

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Flip Pallot is perhaps the most famous angler in the history of saltwater fly-fishing, but every opening day of White-tailed Deer season you will find him hunting in deep South Texas. His ESPN show, The Walker’s Cay Chronicles, began in 1992, and during...
Texas group looking to bring veteran mental health help to all

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday is Veterans Day — a day to remember those serving and who have served our country. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), reported 511 veterans committed suicide in 2018. The Warriors Research Institute at Baylor Scott & White Health is committed to serving...
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida Panhandle, south Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A less-powerful Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to move across Florida and batter the state with strong winds and heavy rain. The system quickly weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in about 40 years. It’s the third time on record a hurricane has struck Florida in November.
CW39 checks out the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’

Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth?. CW39 spent the day with Cinnamon’s Bakery in Sugar Land after they were named home of the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’ by Eat This, Not That. Cinnamon’s Bakery has been around since 1988, with an emphasis and handmade...
Suspect in deadly Club Onyx shooting arrested in Arizona

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a security guard at a west Houston night club a couple of months ago was arrested in Arizona. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix last Saturday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested and charged with the murder of DeLaunte Maxie, 32, back on Sept. 15. But he was out on bond when he was arrested again in Arizona two months later.
