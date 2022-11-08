Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Weakley County Sheriff's Department mourns death of captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department has died, the department announced in a social media post on Sunday. "Captain Plunk's dedication to and the love for the citizens of Weakley County was beyond reproach," the department posted on Facebook. "We love and will greatly miss Marty."
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office receives reports of mailbox vandalism
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office has received multiple reports of mailbox vandalism throughout the county, with the most damage occurring in the south end of the area. If you experienced this, email the Sheriff's Office at LyCoSheriff@lyonsheriff.com. Be sure to include your name, address, phone number...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County sheriff reports extortion complaint on social media
LYON COUNTY, KY — If you have been the victim of extortion on social media, contact your local law enforcement. A Lyon County resident reported being the victim of a scam and extortion complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's office release. The investigation revealed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office releases name of pedestrian killed in Graves County collision Thursday
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Graves County. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle on KY 131 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. The man died at the scene. His name...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Mayfield ends with drug charges
A traffic stop in Mayfield Saturday night ended with drug charges for the passenger. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Copeland Drive. During the search deputeis allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine, along with various items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Mercedes Ray of Erin TN, was the one reportedly in possession of those items.
HCSO: Man wanted in connection to Hanson man’s death
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies say a man is now wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says there is now an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure […]
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away
Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
westkentuckystar.com
Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released
The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
whopam.com
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County sheriff's office collects donations at Benton Walmart for November food drive
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County sheriff's office will collect food, toys and cash donations at the Benton, Kentucky Walmart on Friday evening. This is part of the office's Thanksgiving food drive held from Nov. 11-25, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office. The office will...
wkdzradio.com
Three Charged With Theft In Trigg County
Two men and a woman were charged after a report of a theft in progress on Cerulean Hopkinsville Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of a theft and located 53-year-old Leon Cardwell, 56-year-old Daryll Allman, and 55-year-old Tara Hayden-liberty with building supplies that were taken off the property without the owner’s consent.
HCSO: Hanson man killed in hit and run
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident. HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. […]
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. St. James AME Church in Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed in the December storm, but that's not the only loss the church is suffering right now. Thomas Bright is a leader at the...
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Trigg County
A traffic stop on North Tanyard Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a Cadiz man Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says 58-year-old Florentino Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and during the stop he was asked to step out of the vehicle as Hicks’s K9 went around the vehicle to check for the odor of drugs.
KFVS12
Confession leads to renewed hope in Cape Girardeau murder case
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a nightmare Yameka Robinson relives over and over again. “It’s traumatizing, it’s something I see every night when I go to sleep,” said Yameka Robinson. She says she lives in fear. “Everyday, all the time,” said Robinson. A new...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested on Fifth Offense of Driving on Suspended License
A Union City man was taken into custody for a fifth offense of driving on a suspended license. Union City police reports said a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle bearing Arkansas license plates, and operated by 61 year old Anthony A. Jones, of Nailing Drive. A drivers license...
wkdzradio.com
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
