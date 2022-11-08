ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
Cardinals: These are the ways St. Louis can free up more payroll

John Mozeliak has multiple routes to free up payroll this offseason. According to recent payroll projections, the St. Louis Cardinals are projected to have about $165 million in committed salary via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. With a projected budget of $180-$185 million for Opening Day this year, that leaves St. Louis with about $15-$20 million to spend this offseason.
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback

Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
Hitter profiles to turn the Tigers’ offense around

On the surface, fixing the many things that ailed the 2022 Detroit Tigers offense seems a truly Herculean labor. New President of Baseball Ops, Scott Harris, isn’t a superhero, and we’re going to proceed from the notion that getting the club to the playoffs won’t be a one year project. Still, the Tigers’ 2022 record doesn’t mean that fans should have zero expectations for the 2023 season.
Can the Ohio State basketball team still sign Bronny James?

The early signing period is done and over with for college basketball. The Ohio State basketball team welcomed four new guys into the fold earlier this week. It’s a top-five class with just those prospects in the class and it’s the second straight top-ten class Chris Holtmann has brought in.
