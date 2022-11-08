ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wkar.org

Lansing area state legislative races: 2022 general election results

There were several races Nov. 8 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate. Below, see candidate results according to figures posted by the Secretary of State as of 4:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers. Winning candidates...
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Live Kent County election results

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

Charlotte voters approve proposal allowing mayor to serve 4 years

Voters in Charlotte approved a ballot proposal Nov. 8 allowing the town’s mayor to serve for two extra years. The jump from two years to four will put the Mayor’s tenure on par with city council positions. Mayor Michael Armitage said this result is a positive thing in...
CHARLOTTE, MI
whmi.com

Un-Official Election Results For Livingston County

Livingston County voters decided various contested races and ballot proposals in Tuesday’s general election. A county-wide millage request for Livingston County Veterans Services passed overwhelmingly. A proposal in Hamburg Township designed to guide the Board of Trustees about whether to consolidate trash collection was turned down by voters. by...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Kost wins 1st Ward Lansing Council seat; city ballot proposals pass

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9 — Come Jan. 1, Lansing City Council will have a new face representing the First Ward: state employee and community activist Ryan Kost, who bested Brian Daniels— who promptly announced he will try again next year. “I look forward to continuing to focus on our...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

