Michigan election officials seeing strong voter turnout
At the Gier Community Center, it's been a constant stream of people coming in and out.
wkar.org
Prior felony records are no longer a barrier to serving on Lansing boards and commissions
People with previous felony records will be able to serve on City of Lansing boards and commissions. That’s after voters approved a charter amendment Tuesday. The win means a person with a prior felony conviction within the last 20 years won’t be barred from being appointed or becoming a member of a board, commission or committee.
wkar.org
Lansing area state legislative races: 2022 general election results
There were several races Nov. 8 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate. Below, see candidate results according to figures posted by the Secretary of State as of 4:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers. Winning candidates...
Live Kent County election results
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
Meet Myles Johnson, new Ingham County commissioner representing south Lansing
Young, eager and ambitious, Myles Johnson said he’s more than ready to take office. Johnson will represent District 5, the southeast Lansing area, on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.
Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
wemu.org
2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County
In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
wkar.org
Charlotte voters approve proposal allowing mayor to serve 4 years
Voters in Charlotte approved a ballot proposal Nov. 8 allowing the town’s mayor to serve for two extra years. The jump from two years to four will put the Mayor’s tenure on par with city council positions. Mayor Michael Armitage said this result is a positive thing in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
whmi.com
Un-Official Election Results For Livingston County
Livingston County voters decided various contested races and ballot proposals in Tuesday’s general election. A county-wide millage request for Livingston County Veterans Services passed overwhelmingly. A proposal in Hamburg Township designed to guide the Board of Trustees about whether to consolidate trash collection was turned down by voters. by...
lansingcitypulse.com
Kost wins 1st Ward Lansing Council seat; city ballot proposals pass
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9 — Come Jan. 1, Lansing City Council will have a new face representing the First Ward: state employee and community activist Ryan Kost, who bested Brian Daniels— who promptly announced he will try again next year. “I look forward to continuing to focus on our...
Here’s what early Nov. 8 election results are showing for Jackson County races
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Residents in Jackson County may have filled out their ballots, but the election results are still coming in. Voters are deciding the fate of local candidates seeking seats in the Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, county commission, local school boards and more in the Nov. 8 general election.
State Rep. Matt Hall tapped as new GOP House leader
State. Rep. Matt Hall of Comstock Township will be the Republican caucus leader for the 2023-2024 legislative term.
Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
New beer regales time car crashed into brewery, voters take to the polls: Jackson headlines Nov. 5-10
JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s Grand River Brewery has created a new beer inspired by, or poking fun at that time in 2021 when a car crashed into the brewery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A new beer now on tap...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
