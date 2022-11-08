ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 3

Related
Z94

Southwest Oklahoma’s Winter Weather Odds For Monday

We sat down together to celebrate a Z94 birthday this morning, and the topic of conversation was all about the winter weather chances in Southwest Oklahoma next week. The overall consensus was "Isn't it too early for snow?" and the answer is complicated. Is it too early? No. Not at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/11/22

A drastic change has happened today with highs only in the middle 40s today. the cold front that brought showers and storms is quickly racing to out east with a gusty north wind in behind it. Lows tonight are in the low 20s and then possibly teens Saturday night. We stay cold into next week with the chance for rain again Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Series of fronts to bring Wintry weather to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After a warm beginning to the week, a series of fronts is on the way to knock down temps. Wednesday night, look for lows about 20 degrees above average, around the lower 60s. A front comes through during the day Thursday bringing strong northerly winds...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Two cold blasts come to Oklahoma, Wintry weather possible

A cold front blasted through the state Thursday bringing much cooler temps and rain with thunder. Even behind the front, rain and storms may be ongoing Thursday night. Track the rain here. Friday morning will be windy and cold with wind chills in the 20s. Veteran’s Day will be windy,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Loaded crispy bacon mashed potatoes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This impressive side dish will have everyone coming back for seconds. It’s all the ingredients of a twice-baked potato in an easy-to-make bowl of mashed potatoes. This may become your new family favorite. Ingredients. 2 1/2 (3) lb russet potatoes peeled and cubed. 2...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
onlyinark.com

2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction

A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
ARKANSAS STATE
foodpoisonjournal.com

Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy