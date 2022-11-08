Read full article on original website
Southwest Oklahoma’s Winter Weather Odds For Monday
We sat down together to celebrate a Z94 birthday this morning, and the topic of conversation was all about the winter weather chances in Southwest Oklahoma next week. The overall consensus was "Isn't it too early for snow?" and the answer is complicated. Is it too early? No. Not at...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/11/22
A drastic change has happened today with highs only in the middle 40s today. the cold front that brought showers and storms is quickly racing to out east with a gusty north wind in behind it. Lows tonight are in the low 20s and then possibly teens Saturday night. We stay cold into next week with the chance for rain again Monday.
KFOR
Series of fronts to bring Wintry weather to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After a warm beginning to the week, a series of fronts is on the way to knock down temps. Wednesday night, look for lows about 20 degrees above average, around the lower 60s. A front comes through during the day Thursday bringing strong northerly winds...
KFOR
Two cold blasts come to Oklahoma, Wintry weather possible
A cold front blasted through the state Thursday bringing much cooler temps and rain with thunder. Even behind the front, rain and storms may be ongoing Thursday night. Track the rain here. Friday morning will be windy and cold with wind chills in the 20s. Veteran’s Day will be windy,...
KFOR
Arctic Air building up north! This is a wake up call for Oklahoma! Winter is coming early!
Yes, it’s windy and very mild on Wednesday morning! However, Arctic Air is building up north and getting ready to pounce on the southern plains!. The first front arrives Thursday afternoon with showers and t’storms. Then the colder air arrives Thursday Night with temps dropping into the 30s by Friday morning.
Avoid increased risk of home heating fires as temperatures drop across Oklahoma
As the temperature dips, the risk of a home fire goes way up. It’s that time of year when we crank up the furnace for the first time. It seems so routine, but every year we see dozens of fires related to home-heating.
KOCO
Cold front brings frigid temperatures, wintry weather; snow possible next week
A cold front has moved into Oklahoma, already dropping temperatures throughout the state. Below is what we know as of Thursday evening. Watch the video player above to hear more from KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane. On Monday, however, people could see snow. Damon says rain will move in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Loaded crispy bacon mashed potatoes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This impressive side dish will have everyone coming back for seconds. It’s all the ingredients of a twice-baked potato in an easy-to-make bowl of mashed potatoes. This may become your new family favorite. Ingredients. 2 1/2 (3) lb russet potatoes peeled and cubed. 2...
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
If You’re Looking for Fall Colors Take This Oklahoma Scenic Drive
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
onlyinark.com
2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction
A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
Oklahoma state senator fighting to lock in Daylight Saving Time
An Oklahoma state senator says he will continue to fight to lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round.
The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022
Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
KTEN.com
Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
Comments / 3