AZFamily
Inflation is rising more in Phoenix than anywhere else in the country, reports says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Inflation is a worldwide phenomenon, and as communities across the country are trying to adjust to the rising costs of everything, Phoenix tops a list of cities where inflation is rising the most. That’s according to the latest report from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and...
azbigmedia.com
Camelot Homes partners with Honomobo for sales office
Trent Hancock, is a third-generation homebuilder at Camelot Homes. Over the past 50 years, his family has established a reputation for luxury, quality craftsmanship, and thoughtfully designed homes that have earned numerous awards and accolades. When Trent joined the family business in 2015, he wanted to bring a fresh perspective and explore new solutions and approaches. Replacing on-site community sales trailers with sleek a Honomobo modular detached home office is one of those innovations.
AZFamily
Homebuyers and home sellers biggest market misconceptions going into 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we move into a new year, many prospective homebuyers and home sellers are looking ahead. A new Zillow survey uncovered a few misconceptions among would-be buyers, sellers, real estate agents, and others in the market. Nearly half of all agents say that the biggest misconception among buyers is that home prices will fall significantly in the new year, while a third of prospective buyers say they believe they should wait for mortgage rates to come down before buying.
azbigmedia.com
Love’s Travel Stop reopens location in Buckeye
Love’s Travel Stop is now serving customers in Buckeye, Arizona, thanks to a travel stop that reopened today after closing in March for renovations. The store, located off Interstate 10, Exit 114 (1610 S. Miller Rd.), adds 77 jobs to Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how transportation is the road to economic development wins
Dr. Emmet Brown (“Back to the Future”) may have once said, “Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.” But here in Arizona, not only do we need roads — we need expanded and improved roads. We also need rail and air transportation. And we need them all to support the deluge of economic development across the state. And, while the Grand Canyon State’s economic developers may not have a time-traveling DeLorean at their disposal, they do have the expertise to help forecast and prepare what’s needed for the roadways and railways ahead.
Chip-making powerhouse eyes second multibillion-dollar expansion in the Valley
A chip-making powerhouse is eyeing a second multibillion-dollar expansion right here in the Valley.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Woman-owned Integrity CRE expands West Valley healthcare portfolio
A rebrand. A new company name. An addition of three new employees. Fresh off the celebration of its fifth anniversary, Wakeman Integrity is now Integrity CRE and its West Valley office continues to grow. Founded in 2017 by Melynn Wakeman, the company president, Integrity CRE is a woman-owned commercial brokerage...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
SignalsAZ
New Way to Travel in Goodyear Coming Soon
New, brightly wrapped vehicles are hitting the streets of Goodyear. Meet WeRIDE! WeRIDE, the city’s new transportation service, operates much like popular private on-demand services. Trips can be booked through the app, by phone or online, and the service pairs multiple passengers heading in the same direction in a single vehicle.
azbex.com
Land Sold for Possible Mesa Apartment Development
A Mesa land deal that closed last week could lead to the development of a 72-unit apartment development. Hoa T. Lai (Enzo and Jax LLC) paid seller Omega Healthcare Investors $1.3M for three vacant acres on Brown Road near Country Club Drive. Preliminary site plans for Country Club Apartments were...
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
azbigmedia.com
Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley brings 1.3M SF to North Valley
In the Deer Valley area of North Phoenix, Mack Real Estate Group (MREG) is building a new industrial park approximately 10 minutes away from what will be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) manufacturing facility. The Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley has broken ground on approximately 1.3 million square feet of speculative warehouse space, with the capacity to build in excess of 3 million square feet across three noncontiguous sites.
azbigmedia.com
ACC approves energy saving programs for APS and TEP customers
Yesterday, utility regulators at Arizona Corporation Commission approved new energy saving programs for Arizona Public Service (APS) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers. The energy efficiency programs, unique to each service territory, will give customers more options to save money on their utility bills and improve the health and safety of individuals. The decision to approve $97 million annually for both utilities includes funding for several new offerings, such as Advanced Rooftop Controls that improve indoor air quality for public schools and expanded access to home weatherization services that can make or break many customers’ electric bills.
AZFamily
Beware of scammers trying to steal your down payment
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences. Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Updated:...
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
12news.com
'I think it'll be life-changing': Passage of Prop. 209 changes how debt can be collected in Arizona
PHOENIX — Two-thirds of all bankruptcies in the U.S. are due to medical debt. A newly passed proposition has eased that burden for all of the state's residents. Proposition 209, a ballot measure that's expected to help protect Arizonans who struggle to pay medical and other types of debt, appears to have passed with overwhelming support on Election Day.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
Large majority of Arizonans support desalination plant, according to poll
Following Arizona leaders approving a more than $1 billion investment into new water infrastructure, a new poll finds that Arizonans overwhelmingly support talks of a potential desalination plant. According to the poll by Alloy Analytics, 74% of likely voters in Arizona support the desalination plant efforts. “The support for a...
azbigmedia.com
How Antique Sugar vintage clothing store protects environment
A vintage store in Downtown Phoenix encourages people to express themselves through their clothing while also reducing fast fashion waste. Antique Sugar is a vintage clothing store located in Downtown Phoenix off of 2nd Street. According to the website, the store “offers an astonishing, ever-revolving selection of curated, authentic vintage...
