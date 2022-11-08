ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC sea turtles are laying eggs at a near record pace. But human interference is a threat.

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4Nd5_0j2r6zc200

South Carolina’s sea turtle hatchlings were largely able to avoid impacts from Hurricane Ian en route to one of the most successful breeding years in recent history.

More than 8,000 nests were recorded along beaches this season — including hundreds at Grand Strand locations from North Myrtle Beach to Pawleys Island.

The 8,004 recorded nests were the second highest amount on record and a 70 percent uptick from 2021 numbers.

“When I started this gig back in the 90s, if we got to a couple thousand nests we were doing well,” said Myrtle Beach State Park ranger Ann Wilson. “It hasn’t been a quick changeover and all the things we’re doing now, we can’t stop.”

Because sea turtles don’t hit sexual maturity until they’re between 25 and 35 years old, taking proactive steps to keep beaches clear of pollutants is vital to ensure their survival.

Michelle Pate, manager of the state’s marine turtle conservation program, told The Sun News Nov. 7 that several incidents of human interference during nesting season underscore some of the challenges turtles face.

“One incident, people were touching her and surrounding her,” Pate said. The North Myrtle Beach turtle rescue patrol - a volunteer group - stepped in to secure the scene and allow the animal to continue laying her eggs.

Another time, “people chased her into the dune and by early morning she was found stranded on a pool deck, unable to make her way to the ocean without assistance.”

That turtle was also placed back onto the beach by volunteers and returned to the ocean.

In all, more than a half million hatchlings were counted from the nests, nourishing populations of green and loggerhead species.

Those nests yielded more than a half million hatchlings, nourishing populations of green and loggerhead species.

“Human presence during the nesting process can be detrimental. Sea turtles perceive humans as predators and when a visitor or resident on the beach gets to close the nesting female will abandon her attempt to lay a nest and return to the ocean,” Pate said. “If she is continually harassed as she crawls onto the beach to nest, she may abort the eggs at sea or lay them closer to the ocean, which can make them more susceptible to over wash causing them to die before developing.”

Sea turtle nesting season typically runs from March through October, meaning by the time Hurricane Ian made landfall outside of Georgetown late last month, most hatches were complete.

But officials said dune erosion and habitat loss from the storm and other factors like continued development could hamper populations in future years.

“If Ian had been a month earlier, we’d be singing a different tune,” Wilson said.

Comments / 1

Related
News19 WLTX

Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
charlestondaily.net

Ashley River Property Protected Forever

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
power98fm.com

These Are the Top 10 Best Places to Live in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina then you may wonder which area is the best to live in. South Carolina is a very appealing area to many people no matter if you live on the coast or further inland, you probably love your home. South Carolina has plenty of great spots to live in (coming from someone who has lived in multiple spots). But, ever wondered who may be No. 1? Forbes gathered a list of the best places to live in South Carolina, and the results are in!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

This Is Carolina: The Garden City Pier Singer

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Garden City Pier is more than just boards and nails. It’s a place for folks to relax, to fish, and a place for PJ Klein to shine. For the past two years, 34-year-old Klein has mesmerized crowds with his voice every Friday. It’s a talent that his family discovered when he was young.
GARDEN CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Tornado watch canceled for Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado watch issued for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado watch was issued due to potential impacts from the remnants of what is currently Tropical Depression Nicole.
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
8K+
Followers
106
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy