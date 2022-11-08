ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

raleighmag.com

24 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Nov. 10–16

Take a moonlit stroll through the JC Raulston Arboretum for a magical experience complete with live music, food trucks and a hot cup of apple cider to sip. So lit. jcra.ncsu.edu. 11/11. 21Marbles. Who says playtime is only reserved for the kiddos? With games, Nerf battles, music, drinks (obviously!) and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Pullen Park's Holiday Express tickets are officially sold out

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pullen Park's popular Holiday Express remains a hot ticket for families. Tickets for the event, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, sold out within 90 minutes on Thursday morning. The popular, family-friendly event, didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. Then, in 2021, there...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home.  “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” explained Rob […]
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Tire Opens 10th Triangle Location Ahead of 70th Anniversary

Chapel Hill Tire, a Triangle fixture since 1953, is opening a new location in Cary. By acquiring Bull and Tire Service on Maynard Road, the company will be able to add Cary to its list of nine locations, which currently includes four shops in Chapel Hill; two in Raleigh; and one each in Carrboro, Apex, and Durham.
CARY, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina

Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh

Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Cary mom has been called 'Marie Kondo' of time-management

CARY, N.C. — Megan Sumrell is a Triangle-based time management coach for overwhelmed women, and she’s passionate about helping moms achieve harmony in their lives through all things time management, organization, and productivity. Here’s a Q&A with Megan about how she found harmony in her own life, when we should start holiday planning, and why she dislikes the phrase “work/life balance.”
CARY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1 million

A 3,554-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located in the 3300 block of Tall Tree Place in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 19, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $281 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. On...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in Raleigh is holding a grand opening celebration this week. New features at the fun center, located at 3501-131 Capitol Blvd., include more than 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a large video wall and updated seating with charging stations.
RALEIGH, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC

