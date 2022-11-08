NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3

NTT DOCOMO and Accenture are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NTT DOCOMO and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues.

Web3 is a new iteration of the web driven by blockchain technology. It has the potential to form a new digital economy with a greater social impact than conventional economies, providing clearly defined benefits and secure environments for success.

Together, NTT DOCOMO and Accenture will:

Promote ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Issues. Diverse and long-term stakeholder collaboration is necessary to help solve many societal issues, including those related to regional development. The two companies will create case studies for addressing ESG issues — including the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Web3 is a way of utilizing technologies to enable new products, services, and community building. The companies will work together to develop and grow a secure technology platform that creates an environment where people can use these new technologies easily and safely. The work together will identify and resolve the challenges facing these emerging technologies. Develop talent. To address the growing demand for Web3 talent, the companies will provide training courses for those interested in working in the Web3 field, including engineers and business leaders. This approach will create a community for professionals and organizations alike to learn and gain practical experience in Web3.

NTT DOCOMO will bring its expertise in telecommunications networks and digital services, as well as its experience working on society-wide issues. Accenture will help build an operational foundation for the initiatives with a view to future global expansion, leveraging the knowledge gained through its work on regional development efforts, including that with Aizu Wakamatsu City in Fukushima.

Web3 is already being used in Japan to provide valuable solutions for society. For instance, it’s being used to help companies and government streamline the carbon credit markets as a way to address climate change.

The ultimate goal of the collaboration between NTT DOCOMO and Accenture is to facilitate the adoption of Web3 globally — enabling everyone to enjoy its advantages and benefits — while positioning Japan as a leading Web3 market.

Motoyuki Ii, president & CEO, NTT DOCOMO said, “Web3 is the most impactful technological development since the Internet. DOCOMO, in collaboration with Accenture, will revolutionize social infrastructure by utilizing blockchain and building a safe and secure Web3 environment. We will build an environment where the power of creators and developers can come together. We are glad to be promoting the Japan-developed Web3, and we welcome individuals and companies to join us in the global development of Web3 services.”

Atsushi Egawa, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its business in Japan, said, “Our collaboration with NTT DOCOMO is designed to create an industry platform leveraging blockchain and other digital technologies. At Accenture, we use digital technologies to help our clients achieve 360° value — which includes issues related to sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and delivering exceptional experiences. We will help accelerate adoption of Web3 by leveraging the expertise we have gained in regional development through our collaborations with stakeholders from industry, government and academia.”

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 84 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities (”+d” partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

