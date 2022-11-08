ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3

 5 days ago
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

NTT DOCOMO and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues.

Web3 is a new iteration of the web driven by blockchain technology. It has the potential to form a new digital economy with a greater social impact than conventional economies, providing clearly defined benefits and secure environments for success.

Together, NTT DOCOMO and Accenture will:

  • Promote ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Issues. Diverse and long-term stakeholder collaboration is necessary to help solve many societal issues, including those related to regional development. The two companies will create case studies for addressing ESG issues — including the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
  • Establish a secure technology platform for Web3. Web3 is a way of utilizing technologies to enable new products, services, and community building. The companies will work together to develop and grow a secure technology platform that creates an environment where people can use these new technologies easily and safely. The work together will identify and resolve the challenges facing these emerging technologies.
  • Develop talent. To address the growing demand for Web3 talent, the companies will provide training courses for those interested in working in the Web3 field, including engineers and business leaders. This approach will create a community for professionals and organizations alike to learn and gain practical experience in Web3.

NTT DOCOMO will bring its expertise in telecommunications networks and digital services, as well as its experience working on society-wide issues. Accenture will help build an operational foundation for the initiatives with a view to future global expansion, leveraging the knowledge gained through its work on regional development efforts, including that with Aizu Wakamatsu City in Fukushima.

Web3 is already being used in Japan to provide valuable solutions for society. For instance, it’s being used to help companies and government streamline the carbon credit markets as a way to address climate change.

The ultimate goal of the collaboration between NTT DOCOMO and Accenture is to facilitate the adoption of Web3 globally — enabling everyone to enjoy its advantages and benefits — while positioning Japan as a leading Web3 market.

Motoyuki Ii, president & CEO, NTT DOCOMO said, “Web3 is the most impactful technological development since the Internet. DOCOMO, in collaboration with Accenture, will revolutionize social infrastructure by utilizing blockchain and building a safe and secure Web3 environment. We will build an environment where the power of creators and developers can come together. We are glad to be promoting the Japan-developed Web3, and we welcome individuals and companies to join us in the global development of Web3 services.”

Atsushi Egawa, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its business in Japan, said, “Our collaboration with NTT DOCOMO is designed to create an industry platform leveraging blockchain and other digital technologies. At Accenture, we use digital technologies to help our clients achieve 360° value — which includes issues related to sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and delivering exceptional experiences. We will help accelerate adoption of Web3 by leveraging the expertise we have gained in regional development through our collaborations with stakeholders from industry, government and academia.”

