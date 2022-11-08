Read full article on original website
Selenium: The Missing Link for Treating Hypothyroidism?
This article is part of a special report on Thyroid Disorders. To see the other articles in this series, click here. A healthy thyroid is a critical component of one’s overall health, and many people are struggling with thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism, specifically Hashimoto’s autoimmune thyroiditis. In this autoimmune condition, the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, with the resulting inflammation leading to an underactive thyroid gland or hypothyroidism. Hashimoto’s disease is the most common form of hypothyroidism and was the first condition ever to be classified as an autoimmune disease.
Hypothyroidism vs. Hyperthyroidism: What’s the Difference?
More than 12% of people in the US will develop a thyroid disorder during their lifetime, according to the American Thyroid Association. Though relatively common, up to 60% of those with a thyroid disorder are unaware of it. To learn more about thyroid disease and its associated symptoms, it helps...
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
Can the thyroid cause night sweats? How sweating and thyroid dysfunction may be related.
Your thyroid gland could be to blame for an increase in your sweat production. This great regulator of your body’s metabolism and your mind sometimes goes haywire — particularly in women. The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the front of the neck, produces hormones that control the speed of your metabolism — the system that helps the body use energy. Thyroid disorders can either speed up or slow down your metabolism by disrupting the production of thyroid hormones. Because of the thyroid’s role in regulating various bodily functions, you have have asked yourself the question: “Could the thyroid cause night sweats?”
Lose 20 Pounds In 2 Weeks – The Boiled Egg Diet
Do you love eggs? Then the boiled egg diet may just be right for you! Even if you don’t love eggs, this diet offers so many options for incorporating eggs into your diet, it won’t be an issue. It will be worth it to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks!
Foods and Diet Plan to Lose Belly Fat
With summer around the corner and temperatures on the rise, it is the perfect season to wear chic and radiant outfits, but many people are conscious to wear them because of their belly fat. Belly fat not only makes your clothes feel snug but also affects your self-esteem. Belly fat...
Eating with High Blood Pressure: Foods and Drinks to Avoid
Whether or not you follow a particular diet, certain foods and ingredients may raise your blood pressure or help keep it high. Limiting these foods may help manage your blood pressure. Salt or sodium. Salt, or specifically the sodium in salt, is a major contributor to high blood pressure and...
Baby Hair Loss: What To Do If Your Baby Starts To Lose Their Hair
You go to pick up your little one and notice a bald patch on the back of their head. While this discovery is certainly startling, baby hair loss is actually pretty common. So don’t worry just yet — here’s what you need to know about losing hair in infancy.
What Your Hypothyroidism Test Results Mean
The main job of the thyroid gland is to make the hormone thyroxine, also known as T4 because it has four iodine molecules. The thyroid also makes the hormone triiodothyronine, known as T3 because it has three iodine molecules, but in smaller amounts, explains Cathy Doria-Medina, MD, an endocrinologist with HealthCare Partners Medical Group in Torrance, California. “The thyroid gland makes mostly T4, [and] the T4 has to be converted to T3, because T3 is the part of thyroxine that actually does the work,” she says.
Thyroid Surgery Recovery, Side Effects, and Complications
If you are having thyroid surgery, known as a thyroidectomy, to remove all or part of your thyroid gland—a butterfly shaped organ at the base of your neck—it’s important to know what to expect as you recover. Side effects, such as neck pain and stiffness or sore...
Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Using Functional Medicine?
With type 2 diabetes, someone’s body can sometimes still produce a little insulin. Functional medicine and a holistic diet can help with this. Being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes is a life-changing event, and one you may not entirely understand or know how to deal with. Once the initial shock wears off, you might start wondering what your options are, or wondering, “Can you reverse Type 2 Diabetes?”.
CoQ10: What are the Heart Health Benefits?
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) ranks among the bestselling supplements, with global sales predicted to reach $849 million by 2020, according to a recent study. Researchers report that CoQ10 may have significant benefits for people with cardiovascular disease (CVD), from reducing risk for repeat heart attacks and improving outcomes in patients with heart failure to lowering blood pressure and helping combat side effects of cholesterol-lowering statins.
Post exercise ice water immersion: Is it a form of active recovery?
Recovery from exercise is crucial for athletes, especially with repeated bouts of exercise. In competitive situations, where athletes compete numerous times over several days, enhancing recovery may prove a competitive advantage. Immersion in water is a practice that appears to be catching on among many athletes. Water immersion may cause physiological changes in the body, such as intracellular–intravascular fluid shift, reduction of muscle edema as well as increased cardiac output helping with enhanced blood flow, nutrient distribution and waste transportation; some of these may be beneficial in recovery from exercise. There may also be an added psychological benefit, whereby there is a reduction of the feeling of fatigue during immersion.[8–11]
Why does diabetes sometimes lead to a foot or leg amputation?
Diabetic foot or leg amputation is a primary complication of diabetes. Across the globe, it’s estimated that a limb is amputated every 30 seconds, and 85% of these amputations are due to a diabetic foot ulcer. Diabetes is associated with two medical conditions that increase the risk of foot amputation: diabetic neuropathy and peripheral artery disease, also known as PAD.
How to cope when you haven't had enough sleep
The alarm goes off and you mutter some curse words. You've barely slept and all you want to do is shut out the world, but that's not really an option. There are plenty of helpful hints online about how to push through after a crappy sleep, but they're not always based in fact.
Is agave syrup the best sweetener for diabetes?
Agave is the name for a group of succulent plants that grow in warm climates, particularly the southwestern United States and Mexico. Some people use blue agave as a sweetener. However, it is high in carbohydrates. The agave plant also produces nectar containing large amounts of a sugar called fructose.
The best diet for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder specifically targeting and causing inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is also called chronic autoimmune thyroiditis. Hashimoto’s is characterized by gradual thyroid failure, due to infiltration of white blood cells and autoimmune-mediated destruction of the thyroid gland. When enough of the normal thyroid gland is affected, the amount of thyroid hormone may be insufficient. If that sounds like hypothyroidism, it is. Hashimoto’s disease is the leading cause of hypothyroidism in the United States, affecting 10% of the population. But because of its autoimmune component, understanding and treating Hashimoto’s is more complicated than simply balancing your thyroid hormones. When your immune system sees your own thyroid as a threat, a multi-pronged treatment approach is best.
What Are the Advantages of Nose Breathing Vs. Mouth Breathing?
You very likely breathe without thinking about it. Your body does it automatically, without much, if any conscious effort on your behalf. But it’s important to pay attention to how you breathe. In general, it’s healthier to breathe through your nose instead of your mouth. That’s because nose breathing is more natural and helps your body effectively use the air you inhale.
Effective Indian Diet Plan To Lose 5kg in 2 Weeks
Aiming to lose five kgs in two weeks? Struggling to find a balanced diet plan that can help you? You don’t have to stress anymore. Here is a healthy and effective Indian diet plan that will help you achieve this goal. Indian Diet Plan to Lose 5KG Weight in...
Health Benefits Of Turmeric and Curcumin For Thyroid
How to take turmeric and curcumin for thyroid health. Food, herbs, and spices are some of the earliest forms of medicine used in human history. These natural substances have powerful effects on the human body. Indeed, many of the natural remedies used by ancient civilizations are just as beneficial in treating modern ailments faced by humans today. Despite significant pharmacology advancements, nature often supplies some of the most potent remedies with the least amount of harm.
