Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I criedEvie M.Orlando, FL
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
allears.net
New Luxury Hotel Announced Nearby Disney World
Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. Because there is SO much to do in the Florida city, it should come as no surprise that there are an endless amount of hotels you can stay at. When it comes to staying in Disney World, you can choose to stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, or off-site at one of Orlando’s many options. And now, there’s a new hotel you’ll soon be able to stay at!
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think
A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
click orlando
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
Disney World, Universal Orlando Closing Today Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATED with latest: Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort both announced they would be closing today at 5 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal indicated it is looking at “a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday,” the timing of which will be announced “once we assess conditions,” likely post-storm. CityWalk is also being shut down. WDW announced its four parks “will remain closed through tomorrow morning.” It did not offer an exact reopening time (or date). As we reported yesterday, Disney World is not allowing reservations for either Thursday or Friday, though park officials did not respond to...
click orlando
Orlando International Airport set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport announced it would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wmfe.org
Central Florida prepares for Nicole
The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
click orlando
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
allears.net
Orlando Airport Shares Update Following Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
However, they have just released an update that they will be resuming limited operations starting at 8PM tonight, November 10th. The limited operations will only include domestic arrivals. International operations, and the remaining domestic flights, will resume on November 11th. We saw limited crowds at the parks, and even saw...
wogx.com
Orlando Weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning,...
Dolly Llama to Open Winter Garden Location
Franchisee Amit Maini tells What Now Orlando that the chain is “kind of a unique concept—ice cream and Belgian waffles together. All the raw materials come straight from Belgium.”
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!
To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
WDW News Today
Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
