Orlando, FL

allears.net

New Luxury Hotel Announced Nearby Disney World

Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. Because there is SO much to do in the Florida city, it should come as no surprise that there are an endless amount of hotels you can stay at. When it comes to staying in Disney World, you can choose to stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, or off-site at one of Orlando’s many options. And now, there’s a new hotel you’ll soon be able to stay at!
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think

A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida

Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
BRANDON, FL
Deadline

Disney World, Universal Orlando Closing Today Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATED with latest: Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort both announced they would be closing today at 5 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal indicated it is looking at “a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday,” the timing of which will be announced “once we assess conditions,” likely post-storm. CityWalk is also being shut down. WDW announced its four parks “will remain closed through tomorrow morning.” It did not offer an exact reopening time (or date). As we reported yesterday, Disney World is not allowing reservations for either Thursday or Friday, though park officials did not respond to...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport announced it would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport Shares Update Following Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

However, they have just released an update that they will be resuming limited operations starting at 8PM tonight, November 10th. The limited operations will only include domestic arrivals. International operations, and the remaining domestic flights, will resume on November 11th. We saw limited crowds at the parks, and even saw...
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!

To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
APOPKA, FL

