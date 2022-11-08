Read full article on original website
Terry Buckingham
3d ago
can't wait to see which ambulance chasing lawyer tries to make a case out of this to get her some money LOL
Jimbo Perkins
3d ago
how stupid can you be to get that close to a moving train?
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times during fight among groups of people in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot several times after an altercation in Downtown San Antonio. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on South Alamo Street near East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Police said two groups of people were arguing after leaving a bar when someone pulled out a...
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
news4sanantonio.com
Burglary suspect dies after being shot by off-duty border patrol agent on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot by an off-duty border patrol agent at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex off Ingram Road near U.S. Highway 151. Police say an off-duty border patrol agent, who doubles...
KENS 5
Residents explain the growing pains tied to Alamo Ranch expansion
Alamo Ranch is one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio. Here's why.
Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
'It's just bad right here': Calls for crossing guard outside local school
SAN ANTONIO — A local father has seen enough. Too many close calls outside his daughter's school prompted him to take action. He says cars aren't stopping at a crosswalk, coming within inches of hitting children who are on their way home. He believes the solution is to hire...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
KSAT 12
San Antonio city councilman admits to being in car crash, doesn’t ‘really remember it’
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry on Wednesday made his first public statement since sources confirmed he was involved in a hit-and-run crash. “I was in a car crash on Sunday. I clearly hit my head and don’t really remember it,” Perry said in the statement. “The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for treatment and observation. I’m very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone and I’m fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly.”
KENS 5
'Outside the box'; Biscuits are taken to another level at this San Antonio restaurant | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — A University of Texas at San Antonio graduate had a vision to start a company built on biscuits. He said that nine out of ten people told him he was crazy and it wouldn’t make it in the Alamo City. Now, he’s gotten national attention.
KENS 5
Four things to know about vehicle thieves as thefts rise this year
San Antonio vehicle thefts are up 26 percent compared to last year. Here's what you need to know about the thieves responsible.
news4sanantonio.com
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
news4sanantonio.com
Breakdown of Councilman Clayton Perry police body cam video after drunken hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - More information has surfaced about a hit-and-run wreck allegedly caused by Councilman Clayton Perry. San Antonio Police Department released on Thursday body cam video that shows Perry disheveled and confused. OFFICER: "Your name Clayton?" PERRY: "Yeah." OFFICER: "Mkay. Do you realize you were potentially involved in...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
