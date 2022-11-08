ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Three Takeaways From Opening Night For Virginia Tech Basketball

Both Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball teams took care of business in dominant fashion on opening night inside Cassell Coliseum with #13 VT WBB beating Mount Saint Mary's, a 2022 NCAA Tournament team returning 3 starters, 101-45 to open the evening. VT MBB finished off the night with almost as dominant of a performance as the Hokies beat Delaware State 95-57.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey and Some Winning Things: Basketball, Wrestling, Then-Football Predictions

It’s Time to Do the Old Switcheroo of Sports and Scheduling. If you have a bowl bound football team, the live coverage goes on until New Year’s, but such is not the case for the Hokie football team this season. The woeful meltdown in the Georgia Tech game also melted the remaining chances for any sort of booger bowl invitation, and pretty much cemented the end of the season being Thanksgiving weekend at Lane. We’ll talk about that in the last segment of the podcast. That means we need to find something better talk over, and wow do we have good news on that front.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech Basketball: Brandon Rechsteiner signs with the Hokies

Woodstock (GA) Etowah 247Sports Composite three-star point guard Brandon Rechsteiner has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he announced on social media Wednesday morning. Rechsteiner committed to Virginia Tech over the summer following an offer spree that included Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Clemson,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Golden Eagles defeat Warriors in a playoff upset

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Staunton River and Magna Vista met for a Thursday night showdown in the first round of playoffs. Down 6-0 in the first, Warriors junior RB Joseph Spriggs took the handoff, went around the corner, and put his wheels on for 48-yard TD. It was 7-6 Magna Vista.
RIDGEWAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Galax, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GALAX, VA
WSLS

Galax shuts out Bath County for a round one playoff win, 49-0

GALAX, Va. – It was a roundabout way to the top 1C seed for Galax this season. The Maroon Tide dropped a key Mountain Empire game to George Wythe but finished strong to win home-field throughout. It was a rainy night in Galax but that didn’t stop these guys...
GALAX, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lootpress

Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
PRINCETON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
COVINGTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia

If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Rock band Foreigner headed to Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band Foreigner is headed to the Salem Civic Center in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th. Foreigner has ‘70s and ‘80s hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” the number one “I Want to Know What Love Is” and rock classics including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time” among others.
SALEM, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA

