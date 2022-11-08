Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Three Takeaways From Opening Night For Virginia Tech Basketball
Both Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball teams took care of business in dominant fashion on opening night inside Cassell Coliseum with #13 VT WBB beating Mount Saint Mary's, a 2022 NCAA Tournament team returning 3 starters, 101-45 to open the evening. VT MBB finished off the night with almost as dominant of a performance as the Hokies beat Delaware State 95-57.
gobblercountry.com
Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey and Some Winning Things: Basketball, Wrestling, Then-Football Predictions
It’s Time to Do the Old Switcheroo of Sports and Scheduling. If you have a bowl bound football team, the live coverage goes on until New Year’s, but such is not the case for the Hokie football team this season. The woeful meltdown in the Georgia Tech game also melted the remaining chances for any sort of booger bowl invitation, and pretty much cemented the end of the season being Thanksgiving weekend at Lane. We’ll talk about that in the last segment of the podcast. That means we need to find something better talk over, and wow do we have good news on that front.
wcyb.com
Pry using final three games looking to find answers about future
(WCYB) — With last week's loss to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech is no longer bowl eligible. Head coach Brent Pry acknowledged it'll change how he approaches the final three games of the season. The Hokies are on the road this week at Duke. "You want to be fair, and...
Virginia Tech Basketball: Brandon Rechsteiner signs with the Hokies
Woodstock (GA) Etowah 247Sports Composite three-star point guard Brandon Rechsteiner has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he announced on social media Wednesday morning. Rechsteiner committed to Virginia Tech over the summer following an offer spree that included Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Clemson,...
WSLS
Golden Eagles defeat Warriors in a playoff upset
RIDGEWAY, Va. – Staunton River and Magna Vista met for a Thursday night showdown in the first round of playoffs. Down 6-0 in the first, Warriors junior RB Joseph Spriggs took the handoff, went around the corner, and put his wheels on for 48-yard TD. It was 7-6 Magna Vista.
WSLS
Martinsville takes the win against Dan River in tight playoff match
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville is the two seed, and they got a 6-4 visitor from Dan River to open the playoffs. Down 21-14 at the half, Martinsville needed a spark and they got it from senior QB Rashaun Dickerson, who broke tackles and carried defenders for a 28-yard TD to tie the game at 21.
wfxrtv.com
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
Galax, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
Galax shuts out Bath County for a round one playoff win, 49-0
GALAX, Va. – It was a roundabout way to the top 1C seed for Galax this season. The Maroon Tide dropped a key Mountain Empire game to George Wythe but finished strong to win home-field throughout. It was a rainy night in Galax but that didn’t stop these guys...
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
WSLS
Radford Police presence in Auburn Ave. area cleared after incident resolved
RADFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The Radford Police Department has resolved the situation that led to a heavy presence in the vicinity of Auburn Avenue on Monday evening. Police asked that residents in the area avoid the 700 block of Auburn Avenue as officers worked to investigate an incident. There...
WDBJ7.com
Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
cardinalnews.org
Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia
If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Tornado warning issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin expires
This tornado warning has expired. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin. It’s set to expire at 12:45 p.m. At about 12:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 40 mph.
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
WDBJ7.com
Rock band Foreigner headed to Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band Foreigner is headed to the Salem Civic Center in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th. Foreigner has ‘70s and ‘80s hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” the number one “I Want to Know What Love Is” and rock classics including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time” among others.
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
