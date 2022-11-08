It’s Time to Do the Old Switcheroo of Sports and Scheduling. If you have a bowl bound football team, the live coverage goes on until New Year’s, but such is not the case for the Hokie football team this season. The woeful meltdown in the Georgia Tech game also melted the remaining chances for any sort of booger bowl invitation, and pretty much cemented the end of the season being Thanksgiving weekend at Lane. We’ll talk about that in the last segment of the podcast. That means we need to find something better talk over, and wow do we have good news on that front.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO