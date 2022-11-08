ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"

LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
golfmagic.com

Hilarious footage emerges of Tiger's son Charlie BOMBING it past his peers

Charlie Woods may not have won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship with dad Tiger Woods on the bag but it does appear he can already bomb it way past his peers. Charlie sent the Internet buzzing with excitement earlier in the week when footage emerged of his swing with dad Tiger enthusiastically taking to his caddying duties at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Southwest Louisiana.
golfmagic.com

Xander Schauffele deals LIV Golf a big blow as he remains on PGA Tour

Sports reporter Brian Wacker has confirmed PGA Tour star Xander Schauffele will NOT be joining LIV Golf, despite a rumour going round on social media suggesting otherwise this week. Wacker, who writes for the New York Post, took to Twitter to clear up where Schauffele's allegiance really lies heading into...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady & Gisele got horrible business news

It hasn’t been a good couple of months for star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady or supermodel Gisele Bündchen as the two ended their 13-year marriage in a very public divorce after a rocky stretch in their relationship and a pattern of marriage problems over the past few years. While the divorce itself was likely quite expensive, the couple appears to also be dealing with quite a costly business loss, as well.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf

Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story

Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, have been married for over two decades and share fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley Peyton Manning is as much a family man as he is a world-class football player. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Tennessee native Ashley Thompson Manning, wed in March 2001 and welcomed their children a decade later. Their fraternal twins, son Marshall Williams and daughter Mosley Thompson, were born in March 2011. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Peyton told PEOPLE...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
The Spun

Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy