Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still recovering from the end of daylight savings time. When you’re young and single, that Saturday night gaining an extra hour at the bars feels like a national holiday. But when you have two kids under 5, it becomes the longest day of the year. And then it turns into the longest week of the year because you wouldn’t believe how much havoc that one hour wreaks. And on top of that, I didn’t win the Powerball. Again. Anyway, we’ll battle on and do our best to bring you everything you need to know from an eventful week in golf. And the pressure's on since we had that extra hour to do it. OK, let's dive in.

