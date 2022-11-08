ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republictigersports.com

By the Numbers – November 8, 2022

The point swing between Republic’s first and second meeting with Webb City this season. The first time the teams met, Republic lost by 21 (35-14). The second time, Republic won by nine (30-21). For the curious, Carthage won by exactly 30 points (56-26) against Republic in Week 1. 23.
REPUBLIC, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Great Bend Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
the-standard.org

Suspects of robbery on East Cherry Street on Sunday night still at large

An individual was robbed on east Cherry Street in a parking lot directly adjacent to the Missouri State University campus on Sunday night. Cris Swaters, public affairs officer for the Springfield Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house at 1043 E. Cherry St. According to an alert email from Missouri State University, the robbery took place at about 9:10 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake

Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
BRANSON, MO
myozarksonline.com

ELECTION COVERAGE 11-08-22

CAMDEN- Over 54 percent of registered voters in Camden County cast a ballot during Tuesday’s election in Camden County. Voters chose to retain Supreme Court Judges Fisher and Ransom, Southern District Appeals Judges Burrell and Goodman. Camden County voters said no to Constitutional Amendments 1 and 3, yes to Constitutional Amendments 4 and 5, and no to calling a Constitutional Convention. City of Lake Ozark voters in Camden County also approved Question Number One allowing a 2005 tax to include the Water and Road departments.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.

FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
CARTHAGE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy