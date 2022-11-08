The Real Deal: How to snag a turkey for less or free for your Thanksgiving feast

Are you starting to think about your turkey dinner? You may be unpleasantly surprised to see the price of that bird up over 20% from last year. Inflation, the bird flu, and a shortage are driving prices up.

News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on how you may be able to get one for less or even free.

MORE: The Real Deal

If you're shopping for groceries, make sure you are signed up for the store's loyalty program. The more points you earn, the more you may be able to save and even pay nothing for some things on your list.

ShopRite stores are offering customers free turkey, ham, chicken or lasagna after spending $400 between mid-October and Thanksgiving Day.

You can gobble up a turkey or turkey breast from ACME Supermarkets once you spend $300.

BJ's is also giving away a free bird when you spend $150 on a qualifying purchase.

RELATED: Ready to host a holiday dinner but worried about the increasing prices? Here are some affordable tips

Download the Ibotta app - not only can you save on groceries, but you may be able to score a whole Thanksgiving meal shopping at select retailers with 100% rebate on select items.

If you find a great deal on a bird, get two and save one for the December holidays.

Or buy just the breast if you aren't going to need a huge turkey for your family.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.