Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
chelseaupdate.com
Nov. 12: Bake Sale for Mikey & Me Foster Organization
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Leah Herrick for the information in this story.) There will be a bake sale for Mikey & Me, a Chelsea foster organization, organized by the Chelsea Homemakers on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 7251 Jackson Road, Scio Township.
chelseaupdate.com
Reminder: Chelsea Depot Artisans Market Nov. 12
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Marsi Darwin for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Depot Artisans Market is back for the tenth year during Wine, Women, and Shopping this Saturday, Nov.12 from 10-5. Fifteen area artisans will display their wares, just in time for holiday shopping. Jewelry, pottery,...
Santa Claus is coming to town. Jackson’s ready for 31st annual Christmas Parade
JACKSON, MI – Music, lights. bright floats -- and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus -- will fill the streets of downtown Jackson for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade. The 31st annual parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and travels from Michigan Avenue to Blackstone Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This year’s theme is “Christmas Star,” said Ed Hatfield, Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade committee chairman.
chelseaupdate.com
Reminder: Veterans Day Events in Chelsea Nov. 11-12
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jane Pacheco for the information in this story.) Everyone is invited to join the City of Chelsea and several local organizations to honor local veterans with three different free, public events this year. The Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) invites veterans to join them for...
thelivingstonpost.com
Community mourning loss of Steve Manor
Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
Free gas given in Jackson via Mama Tu-Tu initiative to help with rising costs
JACKSON, MI -- Cars wrapped around the Valero gas station on Francis Street as Jackson residents lined up for free gas. As more and more passersby stopped to see what was happening, visitors began video recording and calling their friends to let them know. Soon enough the entirety of the block was filled with cheering onlookers and lined-up cars.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Masonic Lodge Scholarship Bolsters WCC Students in Skilled Trades
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Julia Zaher of the WCC Foundation and Fran LeFort for the information and photos in this story.) Robert “Bob” Taylor, a longtime member of the Olive Lodge 156 of Free and Accepted Masons in Chelsea, has left a lasting legacy – a $10,000 endowed scholarship for students pursuing a degree in skilled trades at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor.
Deer destroy tree farm in Grand Ledge
Deer gone wild. The owner of Reverman Farms tells me the deer have taken one bite too many out of their trees leaving them with little to sell this season.
Veterans, service personnel can get free car washes at Jax Car Wash Friday
On Veterans Day, Jax Car Wash is giving back to those who served the country by giving them free car washes.
awesomemitten.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
msu.edu
Grand Ledge business owners survive, adapt, move forward
Grand Ledge businesses are trying to move past the pandemic after a long two years. Businesses in Grand Ledge had mixed experiences during COVID-19. Some businesses enjoyed long months off, while others had to adapt and are still recovering. One business that didn’t suffer during COVID-19 was Preston’s Bar which...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
Kitchen fire becomes a blaze, destroys home in Branch County
Firefighters battled the fire for nearly six hours, saying the house and everything inside are completely destroyed.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea School District Hosts Robotics Lego League Expo (with Slideshow)
The Chelsea School District’s Robotics Center was electric Saturday morning, Nov. 5, for the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) Robotics Lego League Expo. Students ranging from grades K-12 were represented with K-3 students hosting the expo; fourth and fifth-graders showing off their challenge game board;...
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
WILX-TV
Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
