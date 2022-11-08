ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Nov. 12: Bake Sale for Mikey & Me Foster Organization

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Leah Herrick for the information in this story.) There will be a bake sale for Mikey & Me, a Chelsea foster organization, organized by the Chelsea Homemakers on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 7251 Jackson Road, Scio Township.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Reminder: Chelsea Depot Artisans Market Nov. 12

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Marsi Darwin for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Depot Artisans Market is back for the tenth year during Wine, Women, and Shopping this Saturday, Nov.12 from 10-5. Fifteen area artisans will display their wares, just in time for holiday shopping. Jewelry, pottery,...
CHELSEA, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Santa Claus is coming to town. Jackson’s ready for 31st annual Christmas Parade

JACKSON, MI – Music, lights. bright floats -- and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus -- will fill the streets of downtown Jackson for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade. The 31st annual parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and travels from Michigan Avenue to Blackstone Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This year’s theme is “Christmas Star,” said Ed Hatfield, Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade committee chairman.
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Reminder: Veterans Day Events in Chelsea Nov. 11-12

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jane Pacheco for the information in this story.) Everyone is invited to join the City of Chelsea and several local organizations to honor local veterans with three different free, public events this year. The Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) invites veterans to join them for...
CHELSEA, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Community mourning loss of Steve Manor

Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
HOWELL, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Masonic Lodge Scholarship Bolsters WCC Students in Skilled Trades

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Julia Zaher of the WCC Foundation and Fran LeFort for the information and photos in this story.) Robert “Bob” Taylor, a longtime member of the Olive Lodge 156 of Free and Accepted Masons in Chelsea, has left a lasting legacy – a $10,000 endowed scholarship for students pursuing a degree in skilled trades at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor.
CHELSEA, MI
awesomemitten.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
MICHIGAN STATE
msu.edu

Grand Ledge business owners survive, adapt, move forward

Grand Ledge businesses are trying to move past the pandemic after a long two years. Businesses in Grand Ledge had mixed experiences during COVID-19. Some businesses enjoyed long months off, while others had to adapt and are still recovering. One business that didn’t suffer during COVID-19 was Preston’s Bar which...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea School District Hosts Robotics Lego League Expo (with Slideshow)

The Chelsea School District’s Robotics Center was electric Saturday morning, Nov. 5, for the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) Robotics Lego League Expo. Students ranging from grades K-12 were represented with K-3 students hosting the expo; fourth and fifth-graders showing off their challenge game board;...
CHELSEA, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
LANSING, MI

