Halide now offers 2x virtual zoom for iPhone 14 Pro

Halide was updated to version 2.10.0 with support for 2x virtual zoom for iPhone 14 Pro. In addition, it brings improvements to Image Rescue and updates to the new Lock Screen widgets. Here’s what you need to know about this version.

This update comes a week after BGR covered Halide’s creator review of the iPhone 14 Pro. In his detailed analysis, Sebastiaan de With talks about all the camera improvements Apple made with the 48MP main sensor and the other upgraded lenses.

With Halide 2.10, the app finally supports the 2x virtual lens crops, which the 48MP main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro uses. According to Apple, the quad-pixel sensor enables a 2x Telephoto option that uses the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor for full-resolution photos and 4K videos with no digital zoom.

In addition to this update, Halide improves Image Rescue, which saves images if Apple can’t do the same for the Photos app. The developers say Apple will soon fix this bug. Halide is also making its Lock Screen widgets and letting you use the app from the Lock Screen.

The last update supported 48 and 12 MP captures on iPhone 14 Pro with a toggle. Users can only shoot 48MP with iPhone’s main camera if they use the ProRAW format.

On the other hand, Halide can take 48 MP shots in HEIC or JPG extensions. These files come in as little as 1/25th the size of a 48MP ProRAW file and capture 2.5× faster.

The app also brought manual focus to Depth Capture. “We have extended Depth mode to allow manual focus in addition to depth on all phones that support it.”

Halide is free to download, but it requires a subscription to work. The app offers a 7-day free trial, and you can also buy a lifetime license for $59.99.

