Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions
Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
Chief Justice says Maine’s justice system is 'failing'
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s top judge on Wednesday said the state’s justice system is failing people in the criminal and civil courts and implored lawyers to assist in the defense of the state’s poor. Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill and the director of indigent public defense, Justin...
mainepublic.org
Maine’s top judge makes plea for more attorneys to address ‘crisis’
Maine's chief justice is asking more attorneys to represent low-income defendants as the state faces a “dual crisis" in the court system. The state commission that provides free lawyers to criminal defendants who can't afford to hire one has been sounding the alarm about the dire situation for several years now. And this week, Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill of Maine's Supreme Judicial Court appealed to private attorneys to join Maine's shrinking pool of indigent legal defense lawyers.
foxbangor.com
Maine’s Death with Dignity law
STATEWIDE– Maine’s Death with Dignity Act went into effect in 2019. But today, there are still many question surrounding the aid-in-dying law. The Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education program has offered online Adult Ed seminars throughout the year on the topic. It’s a chance for Mainers to learn from...
WMTW
Heating aid error leaves some low-income Mainers cold, confused
DRESDEN, Maine — An error processing home heating assistance payments for certain low-income households is resolved, according to officials with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. However, payments aren’t expected to hit beneficiaries’ accounts until next week. One recipient sent 8 Investigates a notice stating...
WGME
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
WGME
'We're going to tackle those problems': Mills highlights priorities ahead of 2nd term
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hours after declaring victory in her fight to seek a second term as governor, Janet Mills says her team is ready to get to work on some of the pressing issues facing Mainers. "We know we have problems to tackle," Mills said. "Nobody's minimizing the problems of...
WGME
Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation
PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
WGME
'We know turnout was high:' Maine saw likely around 70 percent voter turnout
PORTLAND (WGME) – There were long lines at the polls Tuesday, and while we're still waiting for exact voter turnout numbers, it was big, especially so for a non-Presidential election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says it received a record number of absentee ballots. The state is still gathering...
WGME
Maine 3rd in nation for percentage of people with updated COVID vaccine booster
Maine ranks high nationally when it comes to the number of people who have the latest updated COVID vaccine booster. The Maine CDC says the state has the third-highest percentage in the nation of people who received the booster shot although it's just a little more than 16 percent. Vermont...
wabi.tv
Former Gov. LePage concedes, cites ‘grave’ concerns over inflation for Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Former Gov. Paul LePage has conceded in the race for the Blaine House. LePage made the announcement over his official Facebook page, saying he accepts the results of Tuesday’s election. He adds: “I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the...
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
WGME
'It's not real:' Mainers lose thousands of dollars in money-for-gold scam
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- An odd scam has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Maine. A gold and silver shop in South Portland is hoping to warn others before anyone else turns over their hard-earned money. The ploy is pretty simple. “Mainers reach into their pockets when somebody's...
WGME
'Grave concerns for people of Maine': Paul LePage concedes governor's race to Janet Mills
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has formally conceded to Gov. Janet Mills. “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Veterans’ emergency financial assistance being offered
The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) and Fedcap’s Veterans Forward program have partnered to offer the Bureau’s Veterans’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program (VEFAP), for veterans who suffer an emergency and do not have sufficient savings or access to other financial assistance to resolve it. Examples of grant assistance (up to a $2,000) for veterans who are Maine residents include - to prevent or resolve the veteran from being homeless; vehicle repair to maintain employment; illness of the veteran or family member that results in hardship; and any other condition that puts the veteran at risk of not having basic necessities of food, shelter, or safety.
5 cozy Airbnb stays in Maine that are perfect for a winter getaway
PORTLAND, Maine — For Mainers, living in "Vacationland" year-round comes with its perks. One advantage is having hundreds of opportunities for booking a "staycation" over the winter holidays. The state of Maine has an immense amount to do, from hiking mountains to hitching rides on ferries and lounging on...
