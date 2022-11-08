ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

94.9 HOM

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions

Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine’s top judge makes plea for more attorneys to address ‘crisis’

Maine's chief justice is asking more attorneys to represent low-income defendants as the state faces a “dual crisis" in the court system. The state commission that provides free lawyers to criminal defendants who can't afford to hire one has been sounding the alarm about the dire situation for several years now. And this week, Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill of Maine's Supreme Judicial Court appealed to private attorneys to join Maine's shrinking pool of indigent legal defense lawyers.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine’s Death with Dignity law

STATEWIDE– Maine’s Death with Dignity Act went into effect in 2019. But today, there are still many question surrounding the aid-in-dying law. The Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education program has offered online Adult Ed seminars throughout the year on the topic. It’s a chance for Mainers to learn from...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Heating aid error leaves some low-income Mainers cold, confused

DRESDEN, Maine — An error processing home heating assistance payments for certain low-income households is resolved, according to officials with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. However, payments aren’t expected to hit beneficiaries’ accounts until next week. One recipient sent 8 Investigates a notice stating...
MAINE STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BIG SKY, MT
WGME

Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation

PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
MAINE STATE
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Veterans’ emergency financial assistance being offered

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) and Fedcap’s Veterans Forward program have partnered to offer the Bureau’s Veterans’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program (VEFAP), for veterans who suffer an emergency and do not have sufficient savings or access to other financial assistance to resolve it. Examples of grant assistance (up to a $2,000) for veterans who are Maine residents include - to prevent or resolve the veteran from being homeless; vehicle repair to maintain employment; illness of the veteran or family member that results in hardship; and any other condition that puts the veteran at risk of not having basic necessities of food, shelter, or safety.
MAINE STATE

