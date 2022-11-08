ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
Democrat Aaron Richardson takes lead in state treasurer race

WAUKESHA — Democrat Aaron Richardson took the lead by 12 a.m. Wednesday followed by Republican John Leiber and Constitution Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Zuelke for the position of state treasurer in the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. As the mayor of Fitchburg, Richardson said he has been...
Incumbent La Follette takes lead in bid for secretary of state

WAUKESHA — Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette had the highest amount of votes as of 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in his re-election bid against Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl Mcfarland for Secretary of State. La Follette was first elected Secretary of State in 1974.
Former county supervisor Michalski wins Assembly District 13 seat

WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski beat out Democrat Sarah Harrison for representative to Wisconsin Assembly District 13 during Tuesday’s election. The district covers parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. Michalski is a former Waukesha County supervisor and Elm Grove firefighter. Michalski had 17,842 or 57.8% of votes followed...
Andraca holds District 23 Assembly seat

Wisconsin state Assembly District 23 incumbent Democrat Deb Andraca held onto her seat Tuesday. She was challenged by Republican Purnima Nath. With 100% of precincts reporting in Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties, Andraca had received 21,234 votes or 62.7% while Purnima Nath had received 12,589 or 37.1% of votes. There were...
Gundrum wins re-election bid against challenger Rzeszutek

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Incumbent Representative Rick Gundrum (R-Slinger) won re-election against Democratic challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Nov. 8 midterm election. According to the preliminary results from the Washington County Clerk’s Office, Gundrum received 18,930 votes to Rzeszutek’s 6,765 votes, with eight out of 16 precincts reported at dealine, in Tuesday’s election.
November 2022 midterm general election results

Residents across southeastern Wisconsin voted in a number of races on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In addition to the governor’s race, people also voted statewide in the U.S. Senate race, as well as for the positions of attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. There was one congressional race, along with were additional races for state Senate, state Assembly, referenda and more.
Election results: Race for Wisconsin secretary of state

Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette is running for reelection on Nov. 8 against Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl Mcfarland for Secretary of State. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Candidate# of votes% of votes. Doug La Follette (i)00. Amy Lynn Loudenbeck00. Neil...
Erin OKs road plan by 1 vote; Jackson votes down garbage service

It appears that the town of Erin will be raising taxes to increase road funding – though only by the slimmest of margins – while the town of Jackson will not be implementing a town-wide refuse collection service. The townships of Erin and Jackson each had a referendum...
Edmund K. Lacis

Edmund K. Lacis, 68, of St. Cloud died on Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence. Edmund was born in 1954, in Milwaukee. On August 30, 1986, he married Andrea S. Cox in Milwaukee. He spent most of his adult life as a motorsports photographer. After working in the control room for a few years, he became Observer Coordinator at Road America.
