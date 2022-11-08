Read full article on original website
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
Democrat Aaron Richardson takes lead in state treasurer race
WAUKESHA — Democrat Aaron Richardson took the lead by 12 a.m. Wednesday followed by Republican John Leiber and Constitution Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Zuelke for the position of state treasurer in the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. As the mayor of Fitchburg, Richardson said he has been...
Brandtjen defeats Brown for re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district
MENOMONEE FALLS — State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, defeated Matt Brown, D-Menomonee Falls, in the race for the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district, winning 64.5% of the vote. Brandtjen won 22,277 votes over Brown’s 12,207. District 22 covers northeastern Waukesha County and south central and western...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s victory speech spurs presidential speculation
CHICAGO — When Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker claimed victory Tuesday night over a vanquished Republican Darren Bailey for a second term as Illinois governor, he also presented himself as a possible 2024 candidate for the White House if President Joe Biden opts not to seek a second term. In...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker campaign declares victory over GOP challenger Darren Bailey
CHICAGO — Wealthy progressive Democrat J.B. Pritzker was elected to a second term as Illinois governor Tuesday, overwhelming the rural and religious-based conservative candidacy of state Sen. Darren Bailey. With 10% of the state’s precincts counted, Pritzker had 61% of the vote to Bailey's 36% amid indications that Democrats...
Incumbent La Follette takes lead in bid for secretary of state
WAUKESHA — Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette had the highest amount of votes as of 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in his re-election bid against Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl Mcfarland for Secretary of State. La Follette was first elected Secretary of State in 1974.
Incumbent Cindi Duchow wins over Alec Thomas Dahms in Assembly District 99 race
WAUKESHA — Incumbent Cindi Duchow won the Representative to the Assembly District 99 race in the Nov. 8 general election. Duchow came out on top with 24,195 or 69.5% of the votes and defeated Democrat Alec Thomas Dahms who received 10,558 or 30.3% of the votes in Waukesha County.
Former county supervisor Michalski wins Assembly District 13 seat
WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski beat out Democrat Sarah Harrison for representative to Wisconsin Assembly District 13 during Tuesday’s election. The district covers parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. Michalski is a former Waukesha County supervisor and Elm Grove firefighter. Michalski had 17,842 or 57.8% of votes followed...
Andraca holds District 23 Assembly seat
Wisconsin state Assembly District 23 incumbent Democrat Deb Andraca held onto her seat Tuesday. She was challenged by Republican Purnima Nath. With 100% of precincts reporting in Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties, Andraca had received 21,234 votes or 62.7% while Purnima Nath had received 12,589 or 37.1% of votes. There were...
Gundrum wins re-election bid against challenger Rzeszutek
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Incumbent Representative Rick Gundrum (R-Slinger) won re-election against Democratic challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Nov. 8 midterm election. According to the preliminary results from the Washington County Clerk’s Office, Gundrum received 18,930 votes to Rzeszutek’s 6,765 votes, with eight out of 16 precincts reported at dealine, in Tuesday’s election.
November 2022 midterm general election results
Residents across southeastern Wisconsin voted in a number of races on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In addition to the governor’s race, people also voted statewide in the U.S. Senate race, as well as for the positions of attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. There was one congressional race, along with were additional races for state Senate, state Assembly, referenda and more.
Election results: Race for Wisconsin secretary of state
Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette is running for reelection on Nov. 8 against Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl Mcfarland for Secretary of State. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Candidate# of votes% of votes. Doug La Follette (i)00. Amy Lynn Loudenbeck00. Neil...
Erin OKs road plan by 1 vote; Jackson votes down garbage service
It appears that the town of Erin will be raising taxes to increase road funding – though only by the slimmest of margins – while the town of Jackson will not be implementing a town-wide refuse collection service. The townships of Erin and Jackson each had a referendum...
Edmund K. Lacis
Edmund K. Lacis, 68, of St. Cloud died on Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence. Edmund was born in 1954, in Milwaukee. On August 30, 1986, he married Andrea S. Cox in Milwaukee. He spent most of his adult life as a motorsports photographer. After working in the control room for a few years, he became Observer Coordinator at Road America.
