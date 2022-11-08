ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

WGME

Maine towns raise banners to honor local veterans

The towns of Benton, Fairfield, and Clinton have put up banners honoring local veterans. The Fairfield VFW Post met with a local historian and decided the banners were a great way to honor those who served. Locals hope that the banners remind future generations of the service and sacrifice of...
CLINTON, ME
WGME

Bruce Poliquin hoping to unseat Jared Golden, no winner declared

Maine's 2nd Congressional District race is a rematch of the 2018 race in which Jared Golden defeated Bruce Poliquin in the first ever ranked-choice vote in a U.S. congressional race. At his watch party at Dysart’s in Bangor Tuesday, Poliquin told his supporters at 11:15 p.m. to go home. But...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Winslow voters reject measure to ban fireworks

Voters in Winslow rejected an effort to ban the use of fireworks. According to the town's website, about 1,400 people voted for the ban while 2,400 voted against. The question asked if residents wanted to prohibit the use of pyrotechnics but not the sale. It came after complaints about the...
WINSLOW, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Linnehan Requests Ellsworth City Council Recount

Unofficially trailing John Stein by 56 votes, for the final spot on the Ellsworth City Council, John Linnehan has requested a recount, which will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. Jon Stein unofficially had 1282 votes while John Linnehan had 1226 votes. As it stands, Stein will...
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Isle au Haut, Vinalhaven cast ballots in race for House District 15

Voters on two Knox County islands and those in seven Hancock County communities cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they would like to represent them in the Maine State Legislature’s House District 15. Isle au Haut and Vinalhaven are the lone area communities in the newly drawn...
VINALHAVEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race

Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer

FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI has seized what appears to be the scalp of an Apache person from an auction house in Fairfield. Investigators are now trying to determine if the scalp is authentic and if it needs to be returned to the tribe. The FBI searched Poulin's Antiques...
FAIRFIELD, ME
94.3 WCYY

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
WGME

$418 million investment coming to Maine paper mill

SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- A major investment is being made in the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan. The investment will help protect jobs and the environment with the company upgrading its ability to make a wood- based alternative to plastics. Sappi announced Thursday it is investing $418 million to convert its...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WGME

Duo arrested after allegedly holding Maine couple at gunpoint

BANGOR (WGME) -- Two people are accused of assaulting a man and woman and holding them at gunpoint in a bathroom in Bangor. Police say the couple was in a home on Court Street when two men, identified as 41-year-old David Bennett of Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin of Pleasant Point, barged in, cut the man's face, held them at gunpoint, and locked them in a bathroom.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of November 10

ELLSWORTH — A sound of a gunshot at midnight Oct. 29 led to arrest for a Sedgwick man, the Maine State Police reported. Cpl. Owen Reed had been working in Sedgwick and heard the sound of the shot, which seemed to be coming from the Blue Hill area. Reed...
SEDGWICK, ME

