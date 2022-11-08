Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine towns raise banners to honor local veterans
The towns of Benton, Fairfield, and Clinton have put up banners honoring local veterans. The Fairfield VFW Post met with a local historian and decided the banners were a great way to honor those who served. Locals hope that the banners remind future generations of the service and sacrifice of...
WGME
Bruce Poliquin hoping to unseat Jared Golden, no winner declared
Maine's 2nd Congressional District race is a rematch of the 2018 race in which Jared Golden defeated Bruce Poliquin in the first ever ranked-choice vote in a U.S. congressional race. At his watch party at Dysart’s in Bangor Tuesday, Poliquin told his supporters at 11:15 p.m. to go home. But...
WGME
Winslow voters reject measure to ban fireworks
Voters in Winslow rejected an effort to ban the use of fireworks. According to the town's website, about 1,400 people voted for the ban while 2,400 voted against. The question asked if residents wanted to prohibit the use of pyrotechnics but not the sale. It came after complaints about the...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
Linnehan Requests Ellsworth City Council Recount
Unofficially trailing John Stein by 56 votes, for the final spot on the Ellsworth City Council, John Linnehan has requested a recount, which will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. Jon Stein unofficially had 1282 votes while John Linnehan had 1226 votes. As it stands, Stein will...
penbaypilot.com
Isle au Haut, Vinalhaven cast ballots in race for House District 15
Voters on two Knox County islands and those in seven Hancock County communities cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they would like to represent them in the Maine State Legislature’s House District 15. Isle au Haut and Vinalhaven are the lone area communities in the newly drawn...
penbaypilot.com
Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race
Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
WGME
FBI investigating suspected Native American scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
FAIRFIELD (BDN) -- Federal investigators are determining whether an item purported to be an Apache scalp seized from a Fairfield auctioneer is authentic and should be returned to the tribe, according to federal court documents. The FBI obtained a search warrant in May for Poulin’s Antiques & Auctions Inc. on...
WMTW
Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI has seized what appears to be the scalp of an Apache person from an auction house in Fairfield. Investigators are now trying to determine if the scalp is authentic and if it needs to be returned to the tribe. The FBI searched Poulin's Antiques...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
WGME
Man charged in conspiracy to send guns bought in Maine to Dominican Republic
GARLAND, Maine (BDN) -- A Garland man has been arrested on federal charges out of New York alleging that he was part of a conspiracy to buy guns in Maine and send them to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins, 18, is charged with gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy...
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
wabi.tv
Federal officials arrest 3, including 2 from Maine, on international gun trafficking charges
NEW YORK, NY (WABI) - A man and a woman from Maine and another man from Massachusetts are facing charges related to international gun trafficking. Federal authorities say they arrested 20-year-old Jemyni True of Corinth, 18-year-old Trenton Michael Judkins of Garland, and 21-year-old Elvis Gurrero of Massachusetts last week. U.S....
WGME
$418 million investment coming to Maine paper mill
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- A major investment is being made in the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan. The investment will help protect jobs and the environment with the company upgrading its ability to make a wood- based alternative to plastics. Sappi announced Thursday it is investing $418 million to convert its...
WGME
Duo arrested after allegedly holding Maine couple at gunpoint
BANGOR (WGME) -- Two people are accused of assaulting a man and woman and holding them at gunpoint in a bathroom in Bangor. Police say the couple was in a home on Court Street when two men, identified as 41-year-old David Bennett of Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin of Pleasant Point, barged in, cut the man's face, held them at gunpoint, and locked them in a bathroom.
wabi.tv
WGME
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of November 10
ELLSWORTH — A sound of a gunshot at midnight Oct. 29 led to arrest for a Sedgwick man, the Maine State Police reported. Cpl. Owen Reed had been working in Sedgwick and heard the sound of the shot, which seemed to be coming from the Blue Hill area. Reed...
