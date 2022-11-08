Read full article on original website
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
idahobusinessreview.com
Solace to lead Idaho STEM Action Center
Caty Solace has been appointed as executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center by Gov. Brad Little. Solace, of Emmett, has served as the chief communications and operations officer for the Idaho Workforce Development Council since 2018. She led the Idaho Launch program, has worked to expand career resources provided by Next Steps Idaho ...
eastidahonews.com
Single mom sharing a bike left speechless when a Secret Santa surprises her with a car
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Earlier this year, Christine and her twin 4-year-olds rode...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it
So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience
Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served
BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military. Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in...
Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization
As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
First influenza death of season reported in Idaho
A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. The post First influenza death of season reported in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
Tax Rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until Dec. 31 to apply to receive up to $600
The clock is ticking for Idaho residents to apply for a tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers.
Idaho’s Greatest Invention Bears the Name of a Great Hero
First, the list wasn’t alphabetical. I had to do some scrolling to find Idaho. By the way, Utah gets a broadcast mention for the work of Philo Taylor Farnsworth. While he was a Utah guy, much of his early broadcast work was in Idaho Falls. Sometimes we don’t get the credit we deserve. Then I came across the actual entry for Idaho and I was filled with pride.
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
