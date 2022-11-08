ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, ID

KOOL 96.5

Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States

Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Solace to lead Idaho STEM Action Center

Caty Solace has been appointed as executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center by Gov. Brad Little. Solace, of Emmett, has served as the chief communications and operations officer for the Idaho Workforce Development Council since 2018. She led the Idaho Launch program, has worked to expand career resources provided by Next Steps Idaho ...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it

So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?

Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience

Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization

As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids

Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs

Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
BLISS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho’s Greatest Invention Bears the Name of a Great Hero

First, the list wasn’t alphabetical. I had to do some scrolling to find Idaho. By the way, Utah gets a broadcast mention for the work of Philo Taylor Farnsworth. While he was a Utah guy, much of his early broadcast work was in Idaho Falls. Sometimes we don’t get the credit we deserve. Then I came across the actual entry for Idaho and I was filled with pride.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
IDAHO STATE

