Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
Officers were seen investigating two Allegheny County locations about a mile from each other overnight. They were first called to Blondies Food and Spirits on Allegheny Boulevard in Verona around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw investigators uncover a bullet shell casing at that location, and emergency dispatchers tell us one...
Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Tears stream down the faces of Ken Vinyard’s family members, just days after his death. “He loved his daughter Crimson, who was named after the (Alabama) Crimson Tide. She was the love of his life. Nobody loved a kid more than him,” said Marcy Beatty, Vinyard’s fiance.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Arrest 18-Year-Old After Pursuit in Hookstown
(Hookstown, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges if fleeing and eluding against 18-year-old Kalen Weltner after an incident that occurred at 7:49 PM on Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022. State Police reported that a Trooper observed a Black Ford Mustang pass his vehicle...
Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
Canonsburg remembers Scott Bashioum, officer killed 6 years ago while responding to domestic dispute
Six years ago today, Canonsburg Police Officer Scott Bashioum was killed in the line of duty. Bashioum and Officer James Saieva were ambushed when they responded to a domestic dispute call. Saieva survived. The gunman, who had shot and killed his pregnant wife, Dalia Sabae, took his own life. The...
At least 11 injured in accident on Turnpike in Beaver Co.
Up to 11 people have injuries after a seven-vehicle pileup on the Turnpike in Beaver County. It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township.
Pa. couple arrested for threatening, chasing woman after she makes wrong turn
A Pa. couple threatened and chased a woman after she made a wrong turn onto their block, according to police. Springdale police arrested the couple for threatening and following the woman who made the wrong turn when she was driving her sons, 15 and 11, to a Halloween event at an area high school.
explore venango
Police: 14-Year-Old Who Killed Elderly Man, Stole His Vehicle Caught During Traffic Stop
FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer say a 14-year-old juvenile accused of killing an elderly man and stealing his vehicle was caught during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Findley Township on Saturday morning. According to a release issued on Tuesday, November 8, PSP Mercer...
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
Police: Springdale couple threaten, follow woman after she made wrong turn onto their block
Springdale police arrested a couple after a woman told them the couple chased and threatened her when she made a wrong turn onto their street while driving her sons to a Halloween event at the high school. Cesare Biagio Palumbi, 30, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault...
WJAC TV
Manhunt underway as police search for suspect in fatal shooting at Pittsburgh-area bank
Pittsburgh (WPXI) — Authorities say a manhunt is underway near Pittsburgh after a person was shot and killed inside of a bank. A heavy SWAT and police presence were seen in Scott Township Wednesday afternoon. Police say they are looking for the gunman described as a light-skinned black male...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Cranberry Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $2K
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to Peg A Nal Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of a theft by deception around 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. Upon arrival, troopers conducted an interview with a known 47-year-old Cranberry woman and began...
wtae.com
North Versailles hit-and-run leads to car smashing into a home
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A car crashed into a home Thursday in North Versailles after a police chase. Witnesses say police were checking on a man who was sleeping in a car when he woke up and took off. He then blew through the stop sign at the intersection...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Taco Bell manager fatally shoots employee after fight at work, Harrison man dies
A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before following him to a Scott Township business and fatally shooting him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at Cochran and Greentree roads in Scott Township at 12:07 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in
A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
At least 1 injured in Washington County ATV crash
At least one person was injured in an ATV crash in Washington County Thursday. The crash occurred off Snee Road in Union Township. Members of the Library Volunteer Fire Company assisted Finleyville and Elrama departments with the rescue of a male around 6 p.m. An official from Elrama told Channel...
abc27.com
Employee shot, killed after dispute with Pennsylvania Taco Bell manager
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Taco Bell manager was taken into custody in western Pennsylvania after police said a dispute with an employee turned deadly Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to an office building just 25 minutes outside of Pittsburgh in the afternoon of Nov. 9, when a...
Teenager suspected of killing 71-year-old man, stealing car in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A 71-year-old man was found shot to death after a teenager was found to be driving with a handgun in the victim’s car in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car committing several traffic violations on Interstate 80 in Findley Township on Nov. 5 at 8:16 a.m.
Comments / 0