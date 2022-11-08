ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa State Police Arrest 18-Year-Old After Pursuit in Hookstown

(Hookstown, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges if fleeing and eluding against 18-year-old Kalen Weltner after an incident that occurred at 7:49 PM on Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022. State Police reported that a Trooper observed a Black Ford Mustang pass his vehicle...
HOOKSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

explore venango

State Police Calls: Cranberry Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $2K

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to Peg A Nal Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of a theft by deception around 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. Upon arrival, troopers conducted an interview with a known 47-year-old Cranberry woman and began...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Taco Bell manager fatally shoots employee after fight at work, Harrison man dies

A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before following him to a Scott Township business and fatally shooting him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at Cochran and Greentree roads in Scott Township at 12:07 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

