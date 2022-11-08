ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Hutch Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman have been charged after a video doorbell recorded a child being beaten in Independence, Missouri. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Terry L. Watson has been charged with one count of first-degree assault or, in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child. He is also facing one count of abuse or neglect of a child.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

1 sent to hospital with severe injuries after Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports that one person is in the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in Central Topeka. The TPD said that around 7:08 p.m. officers were sent to the area of SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. on a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KSNT News

Topeka shooting leaves one man injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a shooting in Topeka was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening wounds on Saturday. The Topeka Police Department reports that around 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 5 they were sent to a Topeka hospital after receiving information on an adult male being dropped off with a gunshot wound. […]
TOPEKA, KS
