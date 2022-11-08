Read full article on original website
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas police identified
Kansas City Missouri police identified the suspect shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas officer after shooting at police Wednesday.
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman have been charged after a video doorbell recorded a child being beaten in Independence, Missouri. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Terry L. Watson has been charged with one count of first-degree assault or, in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child. He is also facing one count of abuse or neglect of a child.
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Brandon Michael Helm, 29, of Lawrence as he is wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The...
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
1 sent to hospital with severe injuries after Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports that one person is in the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in Central Topeka. The TPD said that around 7:08 p.m. officers were sent to the area of SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. on a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
KC-area woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pickup on I-49 in Raymore
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Topeka shooting leaves one man injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a shooting in Topeka was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening wounds on Saturday. The Topeka Police Department reports that around 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 5 they were sent to a Topeka hospital after receiving information on an adult male being dropped off with a gunshot wound. […]
