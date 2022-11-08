MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rest of your Veterans Day will be flirting with record highs reaching the low 80s. You’ll go from needing the air conditioner to needing the heater this weekend. The chill arrives with a cold front diving in Saturday morning. There will be a few isolated showers mixed in, but the coverage of rain will be around 20%. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 60s, but the winds will ramp up ahead of and behind the cold front. Temps will drop to the upper 30s by dawn on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees but the sky will be Sunny for your Sunday plans. Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday morning.

MOBILE, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO