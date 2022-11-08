Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Record highs for Friday, but chill comes Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rest of your Veterans Day will be flirting with record highs reaching the low 80s. You’ll go from needing the air conditioner to needing the heater this weekend. The chill arrives with a cold front diving in Saturday morning. There will be a few isolated showers mixed in, but the coverage of rain will be around 20%. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 60s, but the winds will ramp up ahead of and behind the cold front. Temps will drop to the upper 30s by dawn on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees but the sky will be Sunny for your Sunday plans. Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge hosts large networking event at Flight Works
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson State and Alabama A&M alums got together at Flight Works to socialize and talk business, ahead of the big game Saturday. “This is an event that shows the Gulf Coast challenge is more than just a football game,” said Nikki Porter, a small business owner and on staff with the GCC.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WALA-TV FOX10
38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City. The Junior league of Mobile kicked off it’s 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year. There are around 100 different vendors...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jubilee Renaissance Faire comes to Robertsdale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can be transported back in time at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire. It’s Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at jubileerenaissancefaire.com or in person day of. You can also win a free ticket, for the day...
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break. Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009. “It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Three Signature Chicken Dishes with Taqueria Mexico
Chelsey visits Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious chicken dishes! Watch the video to check out the Special Plate, Pollo a la Parrilla, and Pollo Cancun. Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Annual Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back!. Sunday, November 13 from 11am to 4pm on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. Thirty local and regional artists will be on display. Wine Tasting is from 1pm-3pm, to participate in the wine...
WPMI
Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
WPMI
The fate of Saraland's post season now in question
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
WKRG
Baldwin County election results: Midterms 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 midterm elections wrap up Tuesday. WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com is your local election headquarters and we have you covered up to and through Election Day. Real-time election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Find results for Baldwin County races and ballot measures below.
Local election day updates: Mobile results coming in
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game. It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders. The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was...
WPMI
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
Gulf Coast Challenge Parade & PRIMEr: Deion Sanders’ Jackson State takes on Alabama AM
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge’s main event is under 24 hours away as Deion Sanders’ Jackson State is set to play Alabama A&M in Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Before kick off, people in Mobile have an opportunity to participate in the celebration of Historically Black Colleges & […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Experience the Oyster presented by Murder Point Oysters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lane Zirlott, the VP of Operations for Murder Point Oysters, joined us on Studio10 to talk about a big upcoming event at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. It’s called Experience the Oyster and is presented by Murder Point Oysters. Click on the interview to learn...
Troy Messenger
Amity White signs with South Alabama
Pike County High School senior Amity White signed her letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship to the University of South Alabama on Thursday. The Lady Bulldog softball and basketball star signed her letter-of-intent alongside her family, teammates and coaches as she represented her new school with custom Nike’s featuring South Alabama’s logo.
Comments / 0