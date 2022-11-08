Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against The Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."

Draymond Green compared Stephen Curry's heroics against the Kings with his legendary performance against the Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors were in desperate need of a win, and as he often tends to do, Stephen Curry rose to the occasion and delivered the goods. Klay Thompson had said that they had been through what seemed like a road trip from hell as they went 0-5 on their travels, and it seemed like they were headed toward another loss, this time at home.

Curry had enough of all the losing, however, as he willed the Warriors to a 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. Steph scored a season-high 47 points to finally put an end to the losing streak, and after the game, head coach Steve Kerr stated that Curry is one of the greatest players of all time.

Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against The Kings

It is a bit worrying that it took a performance like that from Curry to beat the Kings, but with the rest of his supporting cast failing to show up, Steph has to carry the load for now. Draymond Green had some big praise for Curry after this showing, as he said it was similar to Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Draymond on Steph flipping the switch:



"It was very Game 4 NBA Finals to me. He just wasn’t gonna allow us to lose."

That Game 4 was undoubtedly Curry's finest showing in the playoffs. The Warriors seemed to be on the verge of falling into a 3-1 hole, but Curry scored 43 points, with 24 of them coming in the second half to tie the series up at 2-2. The Warriors then proceeded to win the next two as well to win the title as Curry cemented his status as one of the all-time greats.

On a personal note, he has carried on from that magical postseason run with a great start to the season, but the same can't be said about most of his teammates. Far too many have underperformed to start the season, and they can't just keep riding Steph's coattails. There is just way too much talent on their roster, and you do wonder if some of them are resting on their laurels after winning it all last season.

