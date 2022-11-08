ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against The Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4Y1v_0j2r1mLc00

Draymond Green compared Stephen Curry's heroics against the Kings with his legendary performance against the Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nStg3_0j2r1mLc00

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors were in desperate need of a win, and as he often tends to do, Stephen Curry rose to the occasion and delivered the goods. Klay Thompson had said that they had been through what seemed like a road trip from hell as they went 0-5 on their travels, and it seemed like they were headed toward another loss, this time at home.

Curry had enough of all the losing, however, as he willed the Warriors to a 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. Steph scored a season-high 47 points to finally put an end to the losing streak, and after the game, head coach Steve Kerr stated that Curry is one of the greatest players of all time.

Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against The Kings

It is a bit worrying that it took a performance like that from Curry to beat the Kings, but with the rest of his supporting cast failing to show up, Steph has to carry the load for now. Draymond Green had some big praise for Curry after this showing, as he said it was similar to Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Draymond on Steph flipping the switch:

"It was very Game 4 NBA Finals to me. He just wasn’t gonna allow us to lose."

That Game 4 was undoubtedly Curry's finest showing in the playoffs. The Warriors seemed to be on the verge of falling into a 3-1 hole, but Curry scored 43 points, with 24 of them coming in the second half to tie the series up at 2-2. The Warriors then proceeded to win the next two as well to win the title as Curry cemented his status as one of the all-time greats.

On a personal note, he has carried on from that magical postseason run with a great start to the season, but the same can't be said about most of his teammates. Far too many have underperformed to start the season, and they can't just keep riding Steph's coattails. There is just way too much talent on their roster, and you do wonder if some of them are resting on their laurels after winning it all last season.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy