Veterans to be honored in Renick

RENICK (WVDN) – The Renick satellite club of the Greenbrier County Committee on Aging and the Frankford Mountain Movers 4-H Club will be honoring area veterans with a covered luncheon at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church in Renick.

Those who are not veterans, but would like to attend, are more than welcome and are asked to bring a covered dish and join in a great afternoon.

