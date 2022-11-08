ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 3 days ago

It took two hours, 45 minutes and 12 seconds for Jacob Caswell to make history: as the New York Marathon’s first non-binary winner to take home a cash prize — and Hell’s Kitchen’s first ever local champion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftk0C_0j2r1I3w00
Jacob Caswell, who moved to Hell’s Kitchen after graduating Columbia University, pictured just after winning the non-binary category at the end of the New York Marathon. Photo: Da Ping Luo / Courtesy of NYRR

Caswell, 25, was one of the Hell’s Kitchen heroes to take part in an especially tough marathon, with unseasonably warm temperatures forcing runners to sweat through the 26.2 miles from Staten Island to Central Park. They moved to the neighborhood after graduating from and running for Columbia University, and had already made waves as the first nonbinary winner of the Brooklyn Marathon this spring — in what was only their first full 26.2 miler.

Energized by that experience, Caswell trained for Sunday’s race with Front Runners , an NYC-based LGBTQ+ running club that prepared over 200 competitors for the marathon. Joined by their teammates both on the course and cheering them on from afar, Caswell cited the group as a meaningful part of their race day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1mFN_0j2r1I3w00
Jacob Caswell credits the Front Runners for their support on the course, and before. “It demonstrates the importance of community and belonging in the sport,” they told W42ST. Photo: @jacobcaswell

“When you see people that look like you, and people that have the same values as you, and when you see them cheering for you on the sidelines, or in the race or at the finish line — it demonstrates the importance of community and belonging in the sport,” Caswell said.

The support of the crowd was essential in the unusually warm conditions, they added.  “The first half of the race felt good, the second half, not as much,” Caswell said, adding that it was exciting to see “the crazy crowds — they were ten-fold from my first marathon. I started to struggle during the last couple of miles near the park, and I think if I was alone, I don’t know if I would have been able to keep going — the crowd really helped.”

Caswell was still processing their historic win — “To be the second-ever nonbinary winner felt really good,” said Caswell – runner Zackary Harris won last year’s contest before prize money was implemented . “I felt like all my training and my hard work paid off.” They hope that the sport will continue to make strides in expanding its inclusivity — and as for next year’s race? “I’m tentatively going to run,” they laughed.

For Paul Gealone, manager of Amy’s Bread, finishing his first ever marathon in 5hrs, 22:32 minutes in the summer-esque temperatures was also cause for celebration. “This was my very first full marathon and it just so happened to be one of the warmest marathons in history,” he said. “Though the weather wasn’t ideal, the organization of New York Road Runners and the charity I ran for ( Team For Kids ) made it a fantastic experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLdGi_0j2r1I3w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfyqM_0j2r1I3w00
Paul Gealone, manager of Amy’s Bread, suffered through the heat to finish his first-ever marathon and credited the spectators’ cheers for keeping him going. Photos: MarathonFoto (left) / supplied (right), courtesy of Paul Gealone

“It truly was a block party throughout all five boroughs,” said Gealone. “The cheers from spectators were so inspiring and definitely kept me motivated to keep going, no matter how much pain I was feeling.”

He came away “so inspired by every single runner who participated yesterday. When I was running, I said to myself, ‘I’m never doing this again!’ — today I’m saying to myself, ‘I can’t wait until next year to do that again!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fa5N_0j2r1I3w00
Hell’s Kitchen’s Joel Cadman was running his 10th marathon, and despite it being his slowest, he was delighted just to take part after a summer running injury and the punishing heat of the day. Photo: Courtesy of Joel Cadman

For others, making their final strides down 5th Avenue and into Central Park was a familiar and welcome feeling. Joel Cadman, who completed his 10th New York City Marathon in 5hrs, 31:13 minutes said: “For me, warm, muggy conditions (and a shortened training period due to a summer running injury) conspired to make this my slowest marathon yet, by 45 minutes, but I was thrilled to run be able to run it at all.”

He cited his fellow runners, “from all over the world, of all ages, backgrounds and abilities,” as “inspiring as ever” with the joy of having a field of 47,000 competitors and pre-pandemic-level crowds returning to the course for this year’s race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2spv_0j2r1I3w00
And this is what people run for: Joel Cadman with his New York City Marathon medal. Photo: Courtesy of Joel Cadman

Even for seasoned marathoners like Cadman, there were a few unexpected moments of joy — like the “amazing sighting” of 68-year old Israeli runner Moshe Ledefien , who ran the entire course while balancing a pineapple on his head (in 5hrs, 45:30 minutes).

But it was the incredible crowds that kept Cadman pushing forward to the finish line. “So much energy, positivity, support and humor.  They offer tremendous enthusiasm that somehow transfers that energy via shouts and high fives to my feet!”

Congratulations to all of our West Side winners — you’re champions! And if we missed you — email sarah@w42st.com and we’ll update this story.

The post Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Out of the Shadows… Artist Turns a Spotlight on the People Who Keep Bella Abzug Park Beautiful

The unsung heroes who care for our city’s parks are getting their due acclaim in a new art installation at Bella Abzug Park that turns them into story-telling sculptures. Shadows, is the work of mixed-media artist Fanny Allié and features 10 sculptures laid out around the park’s entrance to the 7 train and The Shops […] The post Out of the Shadows… Artist Turns a Spotlight on the People Who Keep Bella Abzug Park Beautiful appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

On the Edge of Belief — The Moon and a Tutu Connected These Magical Photos

The stars, the planets — or in this case, the moon — aligned this week, as two strangers connected over a serendipitous photo opportunity. In a twist of fate, tourist Liza-Jane Sowden spotted herself silhouetted in photographer Gary Hershorn’s shot of the moon rising behind the Edge at Hudson Yards on Monday.  Liza-Jane may live […] The post On the Edge of Belief — The Moon and a Tutu Connected These Magical Photos appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cohaitungchi.com

Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC

Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
designboom.com

glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street

Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hamptons.com

East End Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opened in New York City

The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Greenwich Village Restaurant Accused of Discriminating Against Asian Customers in Viral TikTok Video

A TikTok video accusing Greenwich Village restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea of allegedly discriminating against Asian customers by giving them less desirable seats is going viral, the New York Post reports. User @Rokug4n posted the video on November 1, which to date has over 100,000 views, detailing their own recent experience at the restaurant, as well as screenshots of Yelp reviews from other Asian customers alleging similar discriminatory behavior, dating back months. “Let’s cut to the chase: One if by Land, Two if by Sea racially discriminates against nonwhite people, particularly Asians,” says the video creator. The upscale American spot routinely makes its way onto lists of romantic restaurants in New York City, and in 2020, Architectural Digest even lauded it as of the “romantic restaurants in the world.” The historic building was apparently once owned by Aaron Burr. Eater has reached out to One If By Land, Two If By Sea for comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo

The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

We’ll Drink to That! Hell’s Kitchen Hospitality Veterans Open Wine Store Designed for Everyone

Two New York sommeliers with lifelong ties to Hell’s Kitchen are bringing a new kind of family-owned wine store and meeting spot to the area, as inclusively-designed Beaupierre Wine & Spirits opens today on 10th Avenue.  The cheery, intimate store inside the ground floor of a pre-war building possesses a uniquely inclusive design: ease of […] The post We’ll Drink to That! Hell’s Kitchen Hospitality Veterans Open Wine Store Designed for Everyone appeared first on W42ST.
Daily Mail

Stuck in time! Never-before-listed 1940 Brooklyn brownstone, which has remained in the same family and whose 82-year-old owner grew up in it, is a time capsule from the 1950s as it's listed on the market for $1.22 million

A charming brownstone that has been in the same family since it was built in 1940, and whose 82-year-old owner grew up in it, is on the market for $1.22 million. The two-story row house, which has been in the same family for more than five decades and has never been on the market, is located in the heart of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Avenue S, only steps away from the iconic Marine Park, nearby restaurants, shops and cafes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine

Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelingformiles.com

Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Electric Air-Taxi Will Soon Offer a 10-Minute Flight Between New Jersey and NYC

Want to get to Midtown Manhattan from Newark airport in 10 minutes? Short of strapping on a jetpack, most commuters experience a traffic-filled commute via limousine, taxi, Uber, or, heaven forbid, public transport. Archer announced today that it would fly United passengers between New York and Newark airport via electric air taxi, starting in 2025. The California eVTOL maker previously signed a deal with United for a $10 million “pre-delivery payment” for 100 of its five-person Midnight electric aircraft. United will then integrate the eVTOLs into its fleet, using them for short-hop flights from airports to urban centers. The announcement today makes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getawaymavens.com

NYC To Reykjavik: Easy East Coast Trip

It’s shockingly painless to travel from New York to Reykjavik. The nonstop NYC to Reykjavik flight is just over 5 hours long, and sometimes under five hours when winds are favorable. That places the NY to Iceland route among the shortest transatlantic flights. And with roundtrip airfares dipping below $300, a romantic Iceland vacation is surprisingly affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
875
Followers
397
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy