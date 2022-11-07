Read full article on original website
Alfred “Ole” Albertson Jr.
Alfred “Ole” Albertson Jr. of Neosho, passed away in the comfort of his home and the loving care of his family on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Ole was born January 13, 1945, in Ashland, to parents Adele (nee Gervais) and Alfred Albertson Sr. He was united in marriage...
Margaret S. Terlinden
Margaret S. Terlinden, 95, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born in Huron, South Dakota on December 4, 1926, the daughter of Kenneth and Florence (nee Reep) Parker. On April 9, 1961, Margaret married John E. Terlinden in Bonduel. Margaret worked in the bookkeeping department at the Campbellsport Public School District for many years before retiring. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Campbellsport United Church of Christ and the Women’s Guild. Margaret was also a longtime member of the Campbellsport Bridge Marathon.
Carolyn Laura Krueger
Carolyn Laura Krueger (nee Gilman), 80, of Eden, died peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born January 23, 1942, in Eureka, California, to Levi and Margaret Gilman. Mom grew up in Tillamook, Oregon, in a house her dad built with his own hands. As a child, Mom was very sick with rheumatic fever and bedbound for quite some time. Her most loving memory from childhood is her mom carrying her up and down the steps at school so she could attend school again. As a teenager, mom and her friends, Marmie and Ann, loved hanging out and having fun at the Fern Café. Mom attended Tillamook High School.
Campbellsport Veteran Takes Part in Honor Flight
Campbellsport Veteran Takes Part in Honor Flight On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Campbellsport resident Don Vandrell, along with others, took part in the Old Glory Honor Flight. Vandrell wrote about his experience: “I had the privilege of participating in the unforgettable Old Glory Honor Flight number 59 from the Fox Valley. “Our flight consisted of 87 Vietnam veterans, one Korean War veteran.
Eden Meat Market Building Damaged in Nov. 3 Fire
Eden Meat Market Building Damaged in Nov. 3 Fire A grease fire caused significant damage to the Eden Main Street business A Thursday morning fire broke out at the Eden Meat Market in the Village of Eden on Nov. 3 with three employees treated for smoke inhalation and the building – at 115 W. Main Street – has been closed until further notice. There were no other reported injuries.
