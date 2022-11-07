Carolyn Laura Krueger (nee Gilman), 80, of Eden, died peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born January 23, 1942, in Eureka, California, to Levi and Margaret Gilman. Mom grew up in Tillamook, Oregon, in a house her dad built with his own hands. As a child, Mom was very sick with rheumatic fever and bedbound for quite some time. Her most loving memory from childhood is her mom carrying her up and down the steps at school so she could attend school again. As a teenager, mom and her friends, Marmie and Ann, loved hanging out and having fun at the Fern Café. Mom attended Tillamook High School.

EDEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO