ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Cocktails to-go forever? Michigan Senate approves takeout booze permanently

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday that would allow businesses to sell takeout cocktails permanently. "Cocktails to-go continue to provide a stable source of revenue as Michigan businesses cope with the lasting challenges related to the pandemic, including staff shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflation," said Andy Deloney, Distilled Spirits Council Vice President of State Government Relations. "This is a great step towards offering increased support for Michigan’s hospitality businesses."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor race

(FOX 2) - Tudor Dixon has conceded her race for governor after Gretchen Whitmer pulled ahead in the late hours of election day. In a statement, the Republican challenger said she called Whitmer to wish her well. "Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Governor Gretchen Whitmer won Michigan in 2022

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term leading the state after being declared the victor over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the 2022 Midterm race according to the Associated Press and FOX News. The race was called for Whitmer by FOX...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

German shepherd saved with oxygen after Michigan house fire

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A German shepherd dog is expected to make a full recovery after firefighters rescued it from a burning Michigan home Wednesday. When first responders arrived at the home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township just after 1:22 a.m., a 57-year-old woman told them her dog, Mika, was trapped inside. While police tended to the woman, firefighters made their way inside the home.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Democrats poised for governing 'trifecta' with potential majorities in House, Senate chambers

(FOX 2) - It appears that after decades as a minority party in the Michigan legislature, Democrats are within striking distance of taking control of both governing chambers. Both party officials and local media groups say state Democrats won enough seats to take control of the House and Senate, giving the party control over all three governing bodies in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy