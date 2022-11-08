Read full article on original website
Another 70 degree day in Southeast Michigan with cold temperatures on the way
(FOX 2) - Our incredible November weather marches on!. That will mark our 4th 70 degree reading of the month in which we've yet to have a high temperature come in below average. A totally different feel, however, is set to arrive for the weekend. Before the cold arrives, some...
Republican memo blames Dixon • What Dem majority means in Lansing • Wayne County jail's new dashboard
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - An internal memo from the Republican Party reviewing why its candidates lost on election day put the blame primarily on its candidate for governor Tudor Dixon. The report - which Dixon herself shared on Twitter - assessed that Dixon's low name recognition, as well as a...
Cocktails to-go forever? Michigan Senate approves takeout booze permanently
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday that would allow businesses to sell takeout cocktails permanently. "Cocktails to-go continue to provide a stable source of revenue as Michigan businesses cope with the lasting challenges related to the pandemic, including staff shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflation," said Andy Deloney, Distilled Spirits Council Vice President of State Government Relations. "This is a great step towards offering increased support for Michigan’s hospitality businesses."
Huge night for Democrats means state legislature goes blue for first time in 40 years
Tuesday was a big night for Democrats in Michigan - winning control of both the State House and Senate. It's the first time that's happened in almost 40 years. The momentous night included a sweep at the top of the ticket in the race for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
Michigan Election Results: Ballot Proposal 2 approved by voters, changes coming to elections
(FOX 2) - Proposal 2, which will bolster protections to Michigan's election systems, has been approved by voters, AP projects. The ballot proposal contest was called early Wednesday morning with an 17-point lead for approval votes. The amendment to the state's constitution includes recognizing the right to vote without harassment,...
Michigan voters enshrine right to abortion in big night for ballot proposals
(FOX 2) - It wasn't until early Wednesday morning when ballot proposal contests were called in Michigan, all three coming in quick succession from the Associated Press that declared Props 1, 2, and 3 all approved by voters. Polls had shown each ballot measure with support in Michigan, but during...
Michigan Live Election updates: Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne County approve millage
(FOX 2) - In three of Michigan's biggest counties, voters approved funding public transportation in Metro Detroit. Voters from Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties approved the taxes for more public transportation by wide margins. All voters in the tri-county region were asked on Tuesday, Nov. 8, about a tax hike...
Tudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor race
(FOX 2) - Tudor Dixon has conceded her race for governor after Gretchen Whitmer pulled ahead in the late hours of election day. In a statement, the Republican challenger said she called Whitmer to wish her well. "Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of...
Michigan Election Results: Democrat Shri Thanedar wins 13th Congressional District race
(FOX 2) - Democrat Shri Thanedar won the seat in the newly drawn 13th Congressional District. Thanedar was up against Republican Martell Bivings after emerging from a crowded applicant pool during the primary. Find more election results here. He currently represents the 3rd district in the Michigan House. Thanedar received...
Michigan State Police reopen cold case disappearance of man last seen leaving party in 1983
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A cold case from 1983 has been reopened after Michigan State Police say they have collected new information about a man who disappeared while walking home. David Robert Gionet was reported missing on March 7, 1983. He was last seen leaving a party...
Interactive map: How Governor Gretchen Whitmer won Michigan in 2022
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to a second term leading the state after being declared the victor over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the 2022 Midterm race according to the Associated Press and FOX News. The race was called for Whitmer by FOX...
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
German shepherd saved with oxygen after Michigan house fire
HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A German shepherd dog is expected to make a full recovery after firefighters rescued it from a burning Michigan home Wednesday. When first responders arrived at the home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township just after 1:22 a.m., a 57-year-old woman told them her dog, Mika, was trapped inside. While police tended to the woman, firefighters made their way inside the home.
Live Election Updates: Gretchen Whitmer wins governor's seat; AG race called for Nessel
(FOX 2) - An election night that bubbled with uncertainty as polls closed is ending on an encouraging note for Michigan Democrats as Gretchen Whitmer retained the governor's seat in a race that widened over the evening. The Democrat incumbent was declared victor over Tudor Dixon first by FOX News...
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Michigan Election Results: Rashida Tlaib reelected to represent newly drawn 12th Congressional District
(FOX 2) - Incumbent Democrat Rashida Tlaib is projected by the Associated Press to win the newly redrawn12th Congressional District seat. Tlaib was up against Republican Steven Elliott in the district made up of mostly Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. The incumbent had 70 percent of the vote...
Proposal 3: Michigan's 'yes' vote could serve as blueprint for other states to restore abortion rights
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Proposal 3 received enough votes Tuesday to enshrine abortion into Michigan's constitution. Almost 2.5 million people voted "yes" on the ballot proposal, while nearly 1.9 million voted "no." "Michigan is now the first state in the nation to pass an affirmative citizen-led constitutional amendment to guarantee...
Michigan Democrats poised for governing 'trifecta' with potential majorities in House, Senate chambers
(FOX 2) - It appears that after decades as a minority party in the Michigan legislature, Democrats are within striking distance of taking control of both governing chambers. Both party officials and local media groups say state Democrats won enough seats to take control of the House and Senate, giving the party control over all three governing bodies in Lansing.
Democrat leader in Lansing talks working alongside GOP after Tuesday's big blue wins
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - One of the remaining questions the day after a blue wave of Democrat wins is, can the two sides work together. "I think for us our message at the end of the day resonated with the residents of Michigan, across the state, the voters of Michigan," said State Rep. Joe Tate.
Live Election Results: Proposal 3 approved, legalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will once again be another change to the Michigan constitution as voters have approved a proposal that protects the right to have an abortion in the state. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday,...
