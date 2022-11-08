First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Block (SQ) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $100
> Dave & Buster's (PLAY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $48
> Energy Recovery (ERII) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $23
> Global Partners (GLP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $35
> Mettler-Toledo (MTD) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $1355
> Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $75
> Southern Copper (SCCO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $54
> Telephone & Data (TDS) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $14
> US Cellular (USM) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $24
Downgrades:
> Arcosa (ACA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $65
> AVEO Oncology (AVEO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $15
> Benefitfocus (BNFT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> ICU Medical (ICUI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Jack In The Box (JACK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $88
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $18
> Marsh McLennan (MMC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $185
> National Storage Affiliates (NSA) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $42
Others:
> ASML (ASML) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Eni S.p.A. (E) resumed with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Generation Bio (GBIO) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $9
> National Grid (NGG) resumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan
> Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $53
> STMicroelectronics (STM) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
