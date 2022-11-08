Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Becoming windy; rain tonight/tomorrow morning
NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
James Spann: Alabama Can Expect “Coldest Air So Far This Season”
We have had a rollercoaster ride of temperatures lately. There were even some days when the high reached record-breaking levels across many counties in Alabama. Now, this temperature ride is taking a downward approach this weekend. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “the coldest...
WSFA
Drying out today, then sharply colder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a damp and wet morning with leftover light showers and drizzle out there as what’s left of Nicole lifts away from the area. Any rain will end well before lunchtime, but clouds may not break until 2 p.m. or so. Highs will warm into the 70s with at least some sunshine.
Coldest air of the season headed for Alabama this weekend
A blast of polar air is headed for Alabama, and it should begin to arrive on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. While the first half of this week featured record highs in the mid- to upper 80s in Alabama, the end of the week will be quite the opposite.
Hurricane Nicole Moving On Shore Tonight. Alabama Weather Aware Thursday Night.
As we near the midnight hour, Nicole nears the southeast coast of Florida. At 10:25 PM the center of circulation is about 50 miles NE of West Palm Beach, where rain is already stretching across south Florida. Landfall is expected around midnight as a category 1 hurricane. After moving on shore, Nicole will start turning […]
WSFA
First Alert: Rain chances increasing thanks to Hurricane Nicole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was a day of change across Central and South Alabama. Winds picked up, temperatures cooled and a few more clouds were in the sky. Clouds will remain in place into Thursday with lows cooling into the 50s and winds remaining breezy around 5 to 10 mph.
WSFA
A look at this year’s hurricane season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be hard to believe, but another hurricane season has come and nearly gone. There are officially less than 20 days left before hurricane season ends on November 30th. So where does 2022 stand as of right now? Well, since Nicole is a thing of...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wvtm13.com
Meteors and Taurid fireballs lit up the Tuesday night sky in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Did you see the bright flash in the sky over Alabama on Tuesday night?. A total of seven bright meteors lit up the sky over the Eastern United States on Election Night 2022 starting with one squarely over Central Alabama just after 8:30 PM. Dr. Bill...
WSFA
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says
A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates
Flu and RSV are dominating the headlines but COVID-19 – unfortunately – hasn’t gone away. The emergence of variants, most notably Omicron, has led to waves of surges in the virus. As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has recorded over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 69% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WSFA
Alabamians urged to get updated COVID-19 booster shots
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available across the state. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said many people have received theirs. “Although not the numbers that we’d hoped,” Stubblefield added. He is calling on more people to get this new...
PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years
Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
apr.org
Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival
Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
WSFA
ASU to take on FAMU Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
