The Weather Authority: Becoming windy; rain tonight/tomorrow morning

NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
Drying out today, then sharply colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a damp and wet morning with leftover light showers and drizzle out there as what’s left of Nicole lifts away from the area. Any rain will end well before lunchtime, but clouds may not break until 2 p.m. or so. Highs will warm into the 70s with at least some sunshine.
First Alert: Rain chances increasing thanks to Hurricane Nicole

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was a day of change across Central and South Alabama. Winds picked up, temperatures cooled and a few more clouds were in the sky. Clouds will remain in place into Thursday with lows cooling into the 50s and winds remaining breezy around 5 to 10 mph.
A look at this year’s hurricane season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be hard to believe, but another hurricane season has come and nearly gone. There are officially less than 20 days left before hurricane season ends on November 30th. So where does 2022 stand as of right now? Well, since Nicole is a thing of...
Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says

A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

Flu and RSV are dominating the headlines but COVID-19 – unfortunately – hasn’t gone away. The emergence of variants, most notably Omicron, has led to waves of surges in the virus. As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has recorded over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 69% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway

Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Alabamians urged to get updated COVID-19 booster shots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available across the state. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said many people have received theirs. “Although not the numbers that we’d hoped,” Stubblefield added. He is calling on more people to get this new...
PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years

Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival

Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ASU to take on FAMU Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
