Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted in Kalamazoo County before results are final
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Absentee ballots from the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo -- the county’s largest population centers -- have not been counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Once counted, they could change the outcome of elections compared to earlier vote totals reported by the county. A...
Clerks: Record number of voters in Kent and Ottawa counties
A record number of voters cast ballots in this week's election in Kent and Ottawa counties, a turnout driven in part by a hotly contested governor's race and three statewide proposals, clerks said.
Democrats retake control of Muskegon County Board of Commissioners
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The board of commissioners in Muskegon County will return to Democratic control as a result of Tuesday’s voting. The traditionally Democratic controlled board has been run by a Republican majority since the start of 2021.
See how school board candidates backed by conservative Ottawa Impact group fared in election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative grassroots group that backed the candidates who ousted Republican incumbents on the Ottawa County Board of Commission and secured a majority of seats saw similar success Tuesday in school board races. The group Ottawa Impact in its post August primary press release said...
Muskegon County election results
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Find results for all of the races in Muskegon County. Live election results for all contested seats for commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, mayors, school boards and more. Results will start to come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For more election results, click here.
Voters elect 2 incumbents, 1 newcomer to Muskegon school board
MUSKEGON, MI – One newcomer will join two incumbents to serve on the Muskegon school board, voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the polls. Incumbent Christine Hamel was the top vote-getter, receiving 5,419 votes, and retained her seat on the seven-member school board, according to Muskegon County’s unofficial election results.
WWMTCw
Nearly 90% of absentee ballots have been returned in Kalamazoo County, so far
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 55,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Kalamazoo County. Nearly, 90% have been returned as of 1 p.m., Kalamazoo County officials said. Calvary Reformed Church in Mattawan saw voters coming in and out to cast their ballots for the midterm election Tuesday. Election Day 2022:...
2 GR City Commission incumbents unseated in midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Grand Rapids residents voted in several crucial statewide and local elections, including choosing three candidates to serve on the City Commission. The City Commission is comprised of six commissioners, two for each of the city’s three wards. Every two years, three commissioner seats...
Live Kent County election results
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
wbrn.com
Local Election Results
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
Kristian Grant wins state House seat in 82nd District by big margin
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Democrat Kristian Grant handily won the race for the state House’s 82nd District. Grant beat Republican Ryan Malinoski by a vote of 23,972 to 7,945, according to unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office. Green Party member Gerard W. Akkerhuis had 475 votes.
Election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Muskegon judicial candidate Jason Kolkema, facing domestic violence charges, loses race
Jason Kolkema, the judicial candidate who was captured on camera apparently whipping his girlfriend with a belt this summer, lost in a landslide election Tuesday — defeated by a woman who took 72% of the vote. Attorney Jenny L. McNeill handily defeated Kolkema 40,834 votes to 15,880, according to Muskegon County’s election results...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
WOOD
Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional District
Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to represent the area since 1974, the Associated Press reports. (Nov. 9, 2022) Sea change: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins 3rd Congressional …. Hillary Scholten has been elected in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the first Democrat to...
State Rep. Rachel Hood wins 81st state House seat over Lynn Afendoulis
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, has won the race for the state’s 81st House District. With 55% of the vote, Hood beat former state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids, 26,167 to 20,835, according to the unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
Comments / 1