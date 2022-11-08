Read full article on original website
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Meta layoffs 13% of its workforce
Popular social networking firm, Meta has resolved to layoff 13% of its workforce. This development was confirmed in a letter conveyed to the employees by its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. According to the letter, the layoff of about 11,000 of its employees emerged as a part of the measures towards cutting losses and costs.
What is Alchemy Pay and how does it work?
Indeed, undoubtedly the virtual sphere has, since its emergence, continued to amass millions of projects. Notably, many of these projects, have so far, advanced the ways of doing things, thereby bridging the gap between the real-world and virtual environment. Meanwhile, these projects, have continuously enjoyed increasing adoption, helping users to do virtual interaction, gaming, payment and many more. A good example of this is Alchemy Pay, which serves as a virtual payment platform, allowing users to connect traditional and cryptocurrency economies. This project, just like its contemporaries aims to provide a payment enablement for global consumers, merchants, and developers through its solutions. Without further ado, this article intends to do a background check on Alchemy Pay, with notable emphasis on its functionalities.
Sen. Markey pushes Musk on answers for fake Twitter accounts
The Senator says an impostor created a fake Twitter account in his name and wrote it is "a serious matter that" that needs to be addressed "promptly."
Coinbase CEO debunks relationship with FTX crisis
Chief Executive Officer of Coinbase, Brain Armstrong has announced that his firm has no exposure to the crisis that has befallen FTX. Armstrong announced the development in a Twitter post on Wednesday. According to the CEO, the exchange does not possesses any asset in FTX. The Coinbase CEO, in the...
