Indeed, undoubtedly the virtual sphere has, since its emergence, continued to amass millions of projects. Notably, many of these projects, have so far, advanced the ways of doing things, thereby bridging the gap between the real-world and virtual environment. Meanwhile, these projects, have continuously enjoyed increasing adoption, helping users to do virtual interaction, gaming, payment and many more. A good example of this is Alchemy Pay, which serves as a virtual payment platform, allowing users to connect traditional and cryptocurrency economies. This project, just like its contemporaries aims to provide a payment enablement for global consumers, merchants, and developers through its solutions. Without further ado, this article intends to do a background check on Alchemy Pay, with notable emphasis on its functionalities.

2 DAYS AGO