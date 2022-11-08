Read full article on original website
Mike Fratz
3d ago
if comments are any indicator of the results dems don't stand a chance, although if I had been fooled into voting democrat I would be too ashamed to even read the comments let alone post one
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
wypr.org
Maryland GOP nominee for governor Dan Cox concedes to Moore
Update: Republican nominee for governor Dan Cox congratulated Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Wednesday morning. Cox said he was caught off guard by the results, especially when the race was not close, "the outcome was a complete surprise." He blamed the results on low Republican voter turnout, praised former President...
Wes Moore becomes Maryland first Black governor
Wes Moore, a best-selling author, Rhodes Scholar and Afghan war veteran who has never held elected office, was chosen Tuesday as the 63rd governor of Maryland and the first African American to hold the state’s highest office. “What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey.” Moore said. “I...
Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
State Roundup: Stumped, Cox concedes; expectations for Moore administration are high; Parrott leads Trone; Pittman behind but confident
COX CONCEDES; STILL STUMPED BY MASSIVE LOSS: Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox acknowledged on Wednesday that he is struggling to reconcile what he observed and felt on the campaign trail with the results reported by the state Board of Elections. Nonetheless, the Frederick County lawmaker phoned Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to offer congratulations and to wish him well as the state’s new leader. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
Gov. Youngkin weighs in on Spanberger-Vega race in Virginia, Trump's plans
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) appeared on the CBS News Election Night special to discuss election results in Virginia and around the country.
Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general
Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to the poll results...
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
WSLS
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
Washington Examiner
Wes Moore wins Maryland governor’s race, flipping mansion to Democratic control
Political newcomer Wes Moore won the Maryland governor’s race on Tuesday, defeating Republican state Del. Dan Cox to flip the mansion blue and establish himself as the state’s first black governor. Despite never holding office before, Moore has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party, racking...
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Meets With Governor-Elect Wes Moore At State House In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Following Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Governor Larry Hogan today met with Governor-Elect Wes Moore to discuss the smooth and orderly transition to the incoming administration. Following a private meeting in the governor’s office at the State House in Annapolis, the governor and governor-elect took questions from the media.
Lierman names leaders for transition to state comptroller
Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman (D) unveiled on Thursday the leaders of a transition team that will help her prepare to take the helm of the state’s... The post Lierman names leaders for transition to state comptroller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Long before Question 4, Kurt Schmoke championed decriminalizing drugs. What does he think now?
Long before Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana on the ballot, a Baltimore politician pushed to decriminalize drugs. Former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, who is now the president of the University of Baltimore, was the first public official in the nation to talk about decriminalizing drugs. It was at the 1988...
Anthony Brown On Track To Become Maryland's First Black Attorney General
The race hasn't been called, but Brown has 60% of the vote so far.
