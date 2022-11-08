ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 2

Related
KMBC.com

Missouri's legal weed will bring challenges for law enforcement in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With the passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri, recreational marijuana becomes a constitutional right for adults 21 and older. Many police expect Kansans will travel to Missouri to get high, which will bring challenges for law enforcement. It's very similar to sports gambling. You can...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas AG race: Chris Mann concedes to Kris Kobach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Chris Mann, who was running to be Kansas’ next attorney general, has released a statement and conceded to Republican Kris Kobach. On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race and announced that Kobach had won. You can read that and learn more by clicking here.
KANSAS STATE
KIX 105.7

Consume Legal Marijuana In Missouri Entertainment District? Yes! When?

As many of you now may know, marijuana will now be legal in the state of Missouri for anyone 21 years of age and older. Missouri voters want it, and since this will become law, the small village of River Bend, Missouri, which happens to be along the Missouri River north of Independence wants to get a jump start and make room for businesses to sell edible marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Recreational marijuana legalized by state voters

Missouri voters have approved legalizing recreational marijuana. A constitutional amendment legalizing recreational weed was approved statewide on Tuesday by a margin of 53 percent in favor to 47 percent opposed. Platte Countians overwhelmingly favored the question, with the issue receiving 62 percent approval in Platte County to 38 percent opposed.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Some Missouri deer hunters face mandatory CWD sampling this weekend

As the November portion of firearms deer season opens in Missouri, the Department of Conservation is reminding hunters about mandatory sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal infectious disease in deer and related species for which there is no vaccine or cure. Missouri has 38 counties under management for CWD, and for both days of opening weekend hunters in 34 of those counties are required to take their harvested deer to a sampling station to test for the disease.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Political expert discusses takeaways from Kansas midterm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day after the 2022 midterm election, 12 News is looking at big takeaways from results that saw Kansas’ governor win a second term and the state’s polarizing former secretary of state win the race for Kansas attorney general. Though the race for Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy