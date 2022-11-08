Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Missouri's legal weed will bring challenges for law enforcement in Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With the passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri, recreational marijuana becomes a constitutional right for adults 21 and older. Many police expect Kansans will travel to Missouri to get high, which will bring challenges for law enforcement. It's very similar to sports gambling. You can...
After Missouri legalizes marijuana, is pressure on for Kansas?
After Missouri voters approved legal marijuana, Kansas is now bordered by two states where medical and recreational marijuana are legal.
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
KCTV 5
Kansas AG race: Chris Mann concedes to Kris Kobach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Chris Mann, who was running to be Kansas’ next attorney general, has released a statement and conceded to Republican Kris Kobach. On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race and announced that Kobach had won. You can read that and learn more by clicking here.
Missouri has 6 months to expunge most misdemeanor pot charges
ST. LOUIS — Following the passing of Amendment 3, we’re taking a closer look at what this means for criminal marijuana offenses and the automatic expungement of some offenses. Amendment 3 has now become Article 14, Section 2 of the Missouri Constitution. Missouri NORML Attorney Dan Viets said...
Missouri Says Yes To Marijuana And KC Police Funding. So Now What?
Hope all of you who are reading this were registered to vote, and went out and exercised your right to do so. No matter what political side of the spectrum you are on, voting is important. You had 4 amendments to vote for on this midterm ballot. Our state voted 'YES' for two of them. What happens now? I will try and break it down.
Consume Legal Marijuana In Missouri Entertainment District? Yes! When?
As many of you now may know, marijuana will now be legal in the state of Missouri for anyone 21 years of age and older. Missouri voters want it, and since this will become law, the small village of River Bend, Missouri, which happens to be along the Missouri River north of Independence wants to get a jump start and make room for businesses to sell edible marijuana.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Amendment 3: Missouri voters approve marijuana legalization
2022 midterm: Voters approved Missouri Amendment 3, which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana and expunges non-violent records.
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
plattecountylandmark.com
Recreational marijuana legalized by state voters
Missouri voters have approved legalizing recreational marijuana. A constitutional amendment legalizing recreational weed was approved statewide on Tuesday by a margin of 53 percent in favor to 47 percent opposed. Platte Countians overwhelmingly favored the question, with the issue receiving 62 percent approval in Platte County to 38 percent opposed.
kttn.com
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
kttn.com
Some Missouri deer hunters face mandatory CWD sampling this weekend
As the November portion of firearms deer season opens in Missouri, the Department of Conservation is reminding hunters about mandatory sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal infectious disease in deer and related species for which there is no vaccine or cure. Missouri has 38 counties under management for CWD, and for both days of opening weekend hunters in 34 of those counties are required to take their harvested deer to a sampling station to test for the disease.
KCTV 5
Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
Recreational Weed is Legal In Missouri, Here’s What Comes Next
The RFT answers your questions on Missouri’s newly-passed legal weed amendment
KCTV 5
Political expert discusses takeaways from Kansas midterm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day after the 2022 midterm election, 12 News is looking at big takeaways from results that saw Kansas’ governor win a second term and the state’s polarizing former secretary of state win the race for Kansas attorney general. Though the race for Kansas...
Missouri passes Amendment 4, mandating increase to KCPD’s budget
The minimum percentage of the city’s general revenue Kansas City, Missouri, must allocate to its police force will increase after voters statewide passed Amendment 4.
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Is there any point in medical marijuana in Missouri now?
On Nov. 8, Missourians decided to legalize recreational marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since Missourians voted in favor of it in 2018.
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
Comments / 2