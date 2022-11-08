ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KCTV 5

Political expert discusses takeaways from Kansas midterm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day after the 2022 midterm election, 12 News is looking at big takeaways from results that saw Kansas’ governor win a second term and the state’s polarizing former secretary of state win the race for Kansas attorney general. Though the race for Kansas...
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wins reelection

KANSAS – In a close race, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wins her bid for reelection against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. –> Previous Article: Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Kansas Reflector

After an unhinged election season, results in Kansas suggest a sensible streak

After all the drama, all the accusations and mudslinging, election evening in Kansas was — dare I say it? — a bit of an anticlimax. As I write this, shortly after midnight, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids won a convincing victory for the 3rd District congressional seat, proving once and for all that a determined candidate […] The post After an unhinged election season, results in Kansas suggest a sensible streak appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KSNT News

Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly holds four-point lead over Republican Derek Schmidt

TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly held a four-point lead over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt late Tuesday in a campaign that pitted her economic accomplishments against his transphobic appeals and attacks on pandemic policies. Kelly hoped to serve a second four-year term after a bitter and costly race in which she sold herself […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly holds four-point lead over Republican Derek Schmidt appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet

TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach declared victory Tuesday night, though his Democratic opponent Chris Mann says the race is still too close to call.  At midnight, Kobach took to the Kansas GOP watch party stage to announce his win.  “I don’t care who you are, or where you come from, you gotta […] The post Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5

Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise KCPD spending

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
abovethelaw.com

After Kris Kobach's Incompetence Costs Kansas $1.9M, Voters Choose Him As State's Top Lawyer

In 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach netted himself a contempt finding, a judicially mandated stint in CLE courses on Kansas procedure or evidence, and a $1,000 fine for “deliberately attempting to mislead the court” in the course of a failed attempt to defend that state’s proof of citizenship law. Kansas taxpayers had to cough up $1.9 million to the ACLU for Kobach’s antics.
