Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
Political expert discusses takeaways from Kansas midterm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day after the 2022 midterm election, 12 News is looking at big takeaways from results that saw Kansas’ governor win a second term and the state’s polarizing former secretary of state win the race for Kansas attorney general. Though the race for Kansas...
Midterm 2022: Missouri/Kansas results
A summary of several key races in and around the Kansas City Metro, from both sides of stateline. All results are not final. Votes are still being counted.
Kobach narrowly overtakes Mann in Kansas attorney general race
Kris Kobach narrowly overtook Chris Mann at the polls, securing victory as Kansas’ next attorney general.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wins reelection
KANSAS – In a close race, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wins her bid for reelection against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. –> Previous Article: Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Sure, Kansas is a Republican state. Kelly’s win proves it isn’t all that conservative
Well of course Kansans decided to elect Laura Kelly to another term as their governor. Yes, it was close — did anybody expect otherwise? — but while this is famously a Republican state, it’s not a reliably conservative state. There is a difference, even now. We know...
After an unhinged election season, results in Kansas suggest a sensible streak
After all the drama, all the accusations and mudslinging, election evening in Kansas was — dare I say it? — a bit of an anticlimax. As I write this, shortly after midnight, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids won a convincing victory for the 3rd District congressional seat, proving once and for all that a determined candidate […] The post After an unhinged election season, results in Kansas suggest a sensible streak appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo
KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
LIVE UPDATES: Davids defends House seat, Republicans hold other offices so far
The University Daily Kansan is covering several key races in Kansas, with correspondents at several locations across the state. Follow along here for updates from all races, or focus on certain races also on our website. The University Daily Kansan's election coverage has wrapped up for the season. You can...
Kansans weigh in on their expectations for Gov. Laura Kelly's 2nd term
Incumbent Governor Laura Kelly defeated Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday night to earn a second term as Kansas Governor.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly holds four-point lead over Republican Derek Schmidt
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly held a four-point lead over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt late Tuesday in a campaign that pitted her economic accomplishments against his transphobic appeals and attacks on pandemic policies. Kelly hoped to serve a second four-year term after a bitter and costly race in which she sold herself […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly holds four-point lead over Republican Derek Schmidt appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LIVE: KCTV5 coverage of the Nov. 8 General Election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 live desk anchor Janae Hancock provides live coverage of the Nov. 8 General Election, focusing on the races in Kansas and Missouri. For the latest election results, click here.
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet
TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach declared victory Tuesday night, though his Democratic opponent Chris Mann says the race is still too close to call. At midnight, Kobach took to the Kansas GOP watch party stage to announce his win. “I don’t care who you are, or where you come from, you gotta […] The post Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise KCPD spending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
After Kris Kobach's Incompetence Costs Kansas $1.9M, Voters Choose Him As State's Top Lawyer
In 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach netted himself a contempt finding, a judicially mandated stint in CLE courses on Kansas procedure or evidence, and a $1,000 fine for “deliberately attempting to mislead the court” in the course of a failed attempt to defend that state’s proof of citizenship law. Kansas taxpayers had to cough up $1.9 million to the ACLU for Kobach’s antics.
