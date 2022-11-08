ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Arlington to close COVID-19 testing kiosks on Nov. 30

ARLINGTON, V.a. (7News) — Arlington County has announced that they will be closing most COVID-testing kiosks on Nov. 30. Widespread availability of at-home tests has decreased the county-wide need for testing kiosks by 80% in the past year, according to county officials. However, the testing kiosk at Arlington Mill...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths

WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Beware! Here's how to avoid PACT Act scams targeting veterans

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has a warning about a new scam targeting veterans. The PACT Act provides extra health care and benefits to five million veterans exposed to toxins on the job, including veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Camp Lejeune, and the 9/11 era. The benefits are available to qualifying veterans for free.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Local DC business 'Collars & Co' to appear on ABC's Shark Tank

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A D.C.-based menswear brand called Collars & Co. will appear on this week's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" in hopes of wowing celebrity investors and expanding the quickly growing brand. The business was launched by Justin Baer just two years ago. Baer is a veteran...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Loudoun County transit workers vote to strike ahead of the Silver Line Phase II reopening

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County transit workers, now employed by private contractor Keolis, have overwhelmingly voted to strike ahead of the reopening of the much anticipated Silver Line Phase II. The workers approved the measure to strike with 96% approval after several alleged run-ins with Keolis since the company took over the work contract in April 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Greater Washington DC Veterans Job Fair looks to help veterans, military spouses

WASHINGTON (7News) — As Veterans Day approaches, DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Greater Washington D.C. Veterans Job Fair at FedEx Field on Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 80 employers will attend the fair to recruit and hire transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents of the military. Organizers say this is not just a job fair, It’s a hiring event to empower the military community with meaningful careers and resources.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Paula Poundstone ready for post-election return to the Birchmere

7NewsDC — Legendary comedian Paula Poundstone has been a mainstay in standup for more than four decades, with the DMV being one of her favorite stops to make year after year. The bestselling author is now back on the road and heading to the Birchmere for two shows this weekend.
WJLA

Marc Elrich claims victory to be re-elected as Montgomery County Executive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Incumbent and Democrat Marc Elrich has claimed victory to remain the Montgomery County Executive. Elrich was up against Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. The claimed victory likely comes with less stress for Elrich than the Democratic primary, when Elrich defeated David Blair in an historically close election.
WJLA

Non-profit aimed at helping veterans opens its first location in Frederick, Md.

FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Platoon 22, a non-profit organization whose mission is to end Veteran suicide has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Frederick, Maryland. The Platoon Veterans Services Center at Goodwill will provide essential programs and services to aid in the transition from service to civilian life. “With...
FREDERICK, MD

