Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
Democrat Spanberger winner of Virginia Congressional District 7; Vega concedes
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is the winner in Virginia's 7th District over Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Vega conceded in a statement on Wednesday. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who committed their time, treasure, and prayers to our campaign," Vega...
WJLA
Tracking Nicole: DC area to feel some impacts Friday. Here's what to expect
WASHINGTON (7News) — Even though Thanksgiving is just weeks away, hurricane season is not over yet and Mother Nature isn't entirely done. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane around 3 a.m. EST near Fort Pierce, Florida. The storm has now been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. It’s...
WJLA
Arlington to close COVID-19 testing kiosks on Nov. 30
ARLINGTON, V.a. (7News) — Arlington County has announced that they will be closing most COVID-testing kiosks on Nov. 30. Widespread availability of at-home tests has decreased the county-wide need for testing kiosks by 80% in the past year, according to county officials. However, the testing kiosk at Arlington Mill...
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WJLA
Beware! Here's how to avoid PACT Act scams targeting veterans
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has a warning about a new scam targeting veterans. The PACT Act provides extra health care and benefits to five million veterans exposed to toxins on the job, including veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Camp Lejeune, and the 9/11 era. The benefits are available to qualifying veterans for free.
WJLA
Local DC business 'Collars & Co' to appear on ABC's Shark Tank
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A D.C.-based menswear brand called Collars & Co. will appear on this week's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" in hopes of wowing celebrity investors and expanding the quickly growing brand. The business was launched by Justin Baer just two years ago. Baer is a veteran...
WJLA
Maryland couple sentenced for selling classified information on nuclear submarines
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCHS) — A Maryland couple arrested in West Virginia has been sentenced in a federal case involving a plot to sell classified information about nuclear-powered submarines to American adversaries. The couple's plea agreement was initially rejected and deemed as "strikingly deficient" due to the serious nature of the case.
WJLA
Maryland honor veterans at rededication ceremony Bladensburg's Peace Cross memorial
ANNAOLIS, Md. (7News) — On Veterans Day, Maryland leaders held a rededication ceremony for the Bladensburg World War I Peace Cross Memorial to honor the service and commitment of county and state veterans. The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s...
WJLA
Loudoun County transit workers vote to strike ahead of the Silver Line Phase II reopening
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County transit workers, now employed by private contractor Keolis, have overwhelmingly voted to strike ahead of the reopening of the much anticipated Silver Line Phase II. The workers approved the measure to strike with 96% approval after several alleged run-ins with Keolis since the company took over the work contract in April 2021.
WJLA
Greater Washington DC Veterans Job Fair looks to help veterans, military spouses
WASHINGTON (7News) — As Veterans Day approaches, DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Greater Washington D.C. Veterans Job Fair at FedEx Field on Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 80 employers will attend the fair to recruit and hire transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents of the military. Organizers say this is not just a job fair, It’s a hiring event to empower the military community with meaningful careers and resources.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
WJLA
Paula Poundstone ready for post-election return to the Birchmere
7NewsDC — Legendary comedian Paula Poundstone has been a mainstay in standup for more than four decades, with the DMV being one of her favorite stops to make year after year. The bestselling author is now back on the road and heading to the Birchmere for two shows this weekend.
WJLA
New state crime-fighting plan will focus on city crime that carries over into the counties
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — State and federal officials announced Thursday new plans to combat crime in Baltimore, including an initiative that focuses on city crime that carries over into Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. "We're launching another wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "First, we're...
WJLA
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
WJLA
Marc Elrich claims victory to be re-elected as Montgomery County Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Incumbent and Democrat Marc Elrich has claimed victory to remain the Montgomery County Executive. Elrich was up against Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. The claimed victory likely comes with less stress for Elrich than the Democratic primary, when Elrich defeated David Blair in an historically close election.
WJLA
After reports of tainted gas at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. agency discusses inspection process
STERLING, Va. (7News) — As Joseph Garrett is having to shuttle his daughter to various doctor appointments to try and learn more about a health scare, a difficult time has been made tougher after his family has been without a car for almost a month when it broke down almost immediately after fueling at a Sterling 7-Eleven.
WJLA
Frustrated parents say Alexandria City Public Schools' enrollment is causing overcrowding
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City Public Schools released new enrollment numbers, which show a slight increase from last year, but there are concerns from parents that some classrooms in some schools are overcrowded. One mother said her child is falling behind due to class size. “We have 28...
WJLA
Non-profit aimed at helping veterans opens its first location in Frederick, Md.
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Platoon 22, a non-profit organization whose mission is to end Veteran suicide has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Frederick, Maryland. The Platoon Veterans Services Center at Goodwill will provide essential programs and services to aid in the transition from service to civilian life. “With...
WJLA
Veteran dies after falling out of wheelchair in northwest DC parking lot: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A veteran died early Friday morning in northwest D.C after police said he fell off his wheelchair in a parking lot. Around 5 a.m., 7News learned that a man was found dead in a parking lot in the 2100 block of E Street and Virginia Avenue NW.
WJLA
SURPRISE! Maryland teacher gets $27K check for job skills program
SPRINGDALE, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County teacher was surprised Thursday with a $27,000 check to help fund a program for students with cognitive disabilities develop job skills. Charles H. Flowers High School teacher LeAnn Holden-Martin was presented with the check for the Holden-Martin's "Sonny House Job Skills...
Comments / 0