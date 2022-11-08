WASHINGTON (7News) — As Veterans Day approaches, DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Greater Washington D.C. Veterans Job Fair at FedEx Field on Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 80 employers will attend the fair to recruit and hire transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents of the military. Organizers say this is not just a job fair, It’s a hiring event to empower the military community with meaningful careers and resources.

