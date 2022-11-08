Read full article on original website
Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased
(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
Adams County Sheriff’s report, 11/10/22: Cumberland man arrested on drug & child endangerment charges
(Corning, Iowa) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released a report on arrests and/or incidents occurring from Oct. 25th through the 28th:. On Oct. 25th, at around 4:52-p.m. Adams County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 25 at 250th Street. Upon further investigation, 36-year-old Angel Sharpsteen was arrested and charged with Driving while (under) suspension. A passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Dashawn Procks, was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Poss. of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Sharpsteen later posted a $300 cash-only bond and was released from the Jail. Procks was later released on a $1,300 cash-only bond.
Body of Missing Taylor County Man Found
(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
(Update) 1 injured in 3 car collision Friday morning in Atlantic
(Atlantic,Iowa) – One person was transported to Cass Health in Atlantic, following a three-vehicle accident at 7th and Walnut Streets. The collision occurred at around 7:34-a.m. Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue…. Chief Hogue says the male driver of the red HHR, which came to rest against a tree...
Sleepy driver takes out bridge guard rail near Afton
(Afton, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured and no citations were issued, following an accident Thursday morning, near Afton. Authorities say 35-year-old Jacob R. Ashby, of Lorimor, was driving a 1999 Chevy Blazer southbound on Grand River Drive, when he fell asleep at the wheel.
Creston Police report, 11/9/22: 1 arrest, 1 incident of theft
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report 36-year-old Melisa Rhiane Griesinger, of Creston, was arrested today (Wed.) at around 12:45-a.m. She was charged with Public Intoxication/1st offense, and Interference with Official Acts. Griesinger was transported to the Clarke County Jail, where her cash or surety bond was set at $600.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Red Oak man was arrested Friday by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. Charged with Driving Under Suspension was 43-year-old James Leroy Shirley. The Sheriff’s Office also reports two accidents. 37-year-old Lacey Cochrane, of Glenwood, was driving a 2021 Ford near the intersection of 250th Street and Quandt Road on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday received a report of a rollover accident. Upon arrival there were no occupants of the vehicle which had lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. Alcoholic beverages and coolers were thrown from the vehicle, but the driver appeared unharmed.
Villisca woman arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Stephanie Hightshoe, of Villisca, on Tuesday for two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Hightshoe was held on bond.
Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Mills County traffic stop results in a lengthy pursuit and eventual arrest of two suspects
[Noon News] (Glenwood, Iowa) – An attempted traffic stop late Monday night in Mills County resulted in a long chase and two arrests. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 10:57-p.m., Monday, a Mills County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a vehicle for an expired registration, at Highway 34 and 284th Street. The driver refused to yield and the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 34 in speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
Barricaded subject in Council Bluffs surrenders w/o incident
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs arrested two men during an incident this (Thursday) morning, following a brief stand-off. Authorities report Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and U-S Marshalls, went to 2906 Avenue A in Council Bluffs, to serve a felony warrant on a man believed to be inside the residence. While watching the residence, officers saw a second male who was known to officers, enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. Those same officers knew that person was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Davenport trial continued until 1/24/2023
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A Judge presiding over the case of an Atlantic man facing multiple felony charges, has approved a continuation of the proceedings until January, 2023. 53-year-old Edward Allen Davenport had been set to go to trial on Nov. 29th. Davenport faces Class-D Felony charges that include Assault while participating in a felony, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Going Armed with Intent, and a Class-B Felony charge of Burglary in the 1st Degree. A Pre-trial conference will now take place Jan. 9, 2023, at 9-a.m. in Atlantic, with trial on Jan. 24th at 9:30-a.m.
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports six arrests. Among the arrests is that of 83-year-old John Skalberg, of Red Oak. Skalberg was arrested Friday for Fraudulent Practice 1st Offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. In other activity:. 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, of Spencer was arrested last Monday for...
Adair County Sheriff: 6 arrests 10/30-11/5/2022
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports there were six arrests since his last report. Three men were arrested in Adair County on separate OWI/1st offense charges:. Bruce Leroy Kerr, of Creston, was arrested at around 2-a.m. Oct. 30th, on Highway 25. The report says Kerr resisted...
Game Wardens search for hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
ATCHISON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on an 8 point buck deer that was poached November 8, according to a social media report from the KDW&P Game Wardens. The deer was illegally shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident occurred...
Dorsey Trial continued until 2023
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – A District Court Judge has granted a request from an attorney for a Cass County woman, to continue her 1st Degree Murder and Child Endangerment trial until May 1, 2023. The trial for 39-year-old Alison Dorsey, of Anita, was set last June, to take place on Dec. 5th of this year, in Pottawattamie County District Court. The charges against Dorsey stem from the October 2019 death of an infant in her care, at a home daycare facility in Massena.
Weekend Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at Wilcox at around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by 23-year-old 23-year-old Constance Terry of Burlington Junction was northbound on 71 when the vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its wheels facing north on private property.
Cass County authorities ask for video from time of attempted abduction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a possible “sexual predator” in the Eagle community last week, after multiple reports of a bald man following children. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for all security footage and other videos from 3 to...
