Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
nbcboston.com
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson Concedes to Attleboro Mayor
Longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has conceded to his Democratic challenger, Attleboro, Massachusetts Mayor Paul Heroux. The race for sheriff in the Southeastern Massachusetts county has been pretty tight, with Heroux leading Hodgson by only about one point. The race has not been officially called yet, but Heroux has claimed victory.
Paul Heroux declaring victory in Bristol County Sheriff's race
ATTLEBORO – One of former president Donald Trump's strongest supporters in Massachusetts may have lost his office.Democrat Paul Heroux is declaring victory over longtime incumbent Thomas Hodgson in the race for Bristol County Sheriff.Hodgson has held the position for 25 years and he's been a vocal support of Trump and his immigration policies.As of 1 p.m., Heroux is leading 50.6%-49.4% with 95% of the votes counted. Click here for complete election results.Heroux, who was the mayor of Attleboro, said Hodgson has not called him to concede yet, but added that is not unusual."A lot of people have asked if he called to concede. The answer is no. But I don't think that's any different than any of the other nine competitive races I've had," Heroux said. "This is the 10th time ive been on the ballot where I've been opposed to somebody else. Out of all those 10, including last night, nobody has ever called."
Democrat Paul Heroux declares victory over longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in Bristol County
“I think that with Hodgson having been there for 25 years, with the constant controversies, people are just ready for change.”. Democrat Paul Heroux declared victory early Wednesday morning in the race for Bristol County Sheriff against longtime incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. Hodgson, a fervent supporter of former President Donald...
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
whdh.com
State, local leaders mark Veterans Day with ceremonies across Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders marked Veterans Day on Friday with events and ceremonies across the state. Gov. Charlie Baker joined Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe for the 2022 Massachusetts Veterans Day Ceremony at the Sate House before attending the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument in Boston.
fallriverreporter.com
Robin Murphy of Fall River denied parole this week in “cult killings”
A Fall River woman known for her reported involvement in the city’s “cult killings” has been denied parole in a ruling handed down this week. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 14, 1981, in Bristol Superior Court, Robin Murphy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Karen Marsden and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Murphy had been indicted for first-degree murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge in exchange for her testimony at the trial of her co-defendants, Carl Drew and Carl Davis.
2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Barnstable state Rep. District (Kip Diggs vs. William Buffington Peters)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican William Buffington Peters is challenging incumbent Democrat Kip Diggs to be state Rep. for the 2nd Barnstable District, which represents parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Diggs has held...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
New Bedford Votes Overwhelmingly to Join MBTA
New Bedford voters have spoken: city residents have agreed to join the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, clearing the way for SouthCoast Rail to start service to Boston as planned in 2023. New Bedford supported the measure by a whopping 80.4%, with 16,308 voting yes to 3,969 against. Part of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
Worcester cop Colby Turner, accused of stealing $45K, claims someone manipulated his detail records
An attorney for Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner is claiming his arrest on larceny charges was in retaliation for Turner reporting departmental “improprieties,” according to court documents. Turner stands accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work. He has pleaded not guilty...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
frmedia.org
Here’s How Fall River Voted in this Year’s Election
For the most part, voters in Fall River followed the lead of other communities in electing candidates and weighing in on the ballot questions at yesterday’s state election, supporting all Democrats on the ballot, joining the trend in three of the four statewide referendums and, in a special city election, voting for Fall River to become members of the MBTA.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
