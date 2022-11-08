ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

St. Joseph Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

KHP IDs Kansas man who died after crash into pole

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7p.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Acura TL driven by Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, Merriam, was southbound on southbound on Interstate 35 just north of Interstate 635 in lane one. The driver lost control...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers

KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kshb.com

Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances after a body was located in the Kansas River. A spokesperson said someone walking their dog near Kaw Point, the area where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet just northwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, spotted the body.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave. Police are calling the death a suicide. Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
