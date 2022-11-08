Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
Investigation continues: Man dies in shootout with Kan. officers
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting early Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release.
Man charged with murder in deadly Merriam stabbing
Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Devin Braswell with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon in Merriam, Kansas.
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after crash into pole
JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7p.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Acura TL driven by Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, Merriam, was southbound on southbound on Interstate 35 just north of Interstate 635 in lane one. The driver lost control...
WIBW
Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
Police: Kan. teen accused of domestic battery jailed for bond violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas teen accused of domestic battery is back in jail. On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Trent A. Thompson of Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On September 19, police arrested Trent A. Thompson on a requested charge of domestic battery...
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers
KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Missouri man dies after pickup crash into trees
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway reported a 2022 Ram 2500 driven by Adam C. Williams, 31, Concordia, was eastbound on Route E just west of MO 23. The pickup traveled off the road...
kshb.com
Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances after a body was located in the Kansas River. A spokesperson said someone walking their dog near Kaw Point, the area where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet just northwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, spotted the body.
KMBC.com
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
KWCH.com
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave. Police are calling the death a suicide. Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka […]
WIBW
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
Kansas City officer appeals conviction in man's shooting death
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City police detective convicted of shooting and killing a Black man in 2019 is asking that his conviction be overturned or that he be given a new trial. Jackson County Circuit Judge Dale Youngs convicted Eric DeValkenaere in March of involuntary manslaughter...
Missouri man injured after car strikes embankment
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by Terrik D. Kelley, 39, Lathrop, was northbound on Route Y one mile north of Plattsburg. The car traveled off the road...
WIBW
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0