ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Cooler weather rushes into Charlotte Tuesday; Nicole to bring heavy rain to end the week

By Ted Phaeton
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Much cooler air rushes in from the north today ushering in a windy afternoon.

Temperatures this morning will start in the low 60s and upper 50s around the Queen City while our mountain counties dip into the 40s in some spots!

We are cool & clear making way for a beautiful view of the Lunar Eclipse this morning. The moon will set below the horizon around 6:32 AM which will end our viewing a little early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaHUJ_0j2qz7lW00

Tuesday will be sunny and warm, peaking in the upper 60s with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the North Northeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will get chilly with low 40s on tap. This will make for a colder start to Wednesday as our mountain counties may even dip into the 30s!

We gradually warm up throughout the second half of the week while Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida and pushes moisture up into the Carolinas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qw905_0j2qz7lW00

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

Rain from Nicole can arrive as early as Thursday evening, potentially impacting the Panthers Game at Bank of America Stadium. The heaviest rain will likely be on Friday as Nicole tracks through Georgia into the Carolinas by Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuB7L_0j2qz7lW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBSc5_0j2qz7lW00

Nicole is forecasted to make landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday Morning before heading north throughout the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZAK4_0j2qz7lW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwI0s_0j2qz7lW00

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Much cooler air looks to funnel in behind a cold front that will help direct Nicole off to the north and east. This will allow us to finish the weekend and start next week with highs limited to the mid to upper 50s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOLQq_0j2qz7lW00

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 43.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area

Rock Hill County emergency officials say they are ready for any response if the wind picks up. Tropical Storm Nicole moving into the Carolinas today. Today, tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers starting this afternoon/evening. Winds will gust upwards of 25 miles per hour. Preps underway in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte ranks in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Major delays on I-85 after crash involving 18-wheeler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is starting to move on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte but there are major backups after a serious crash caused slowdowns in both directions Friday morning. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-85 north between Graham Street and Statesville Avenue around 5:30 a.m., state troopers said. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Football games rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas. Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County

The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston …. The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday. Panthers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy