Cooler weather rushes into Charlotte Tuesday; Nicole to bring heavy rain to end the week

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Much cooler air rushes in from the north today ushering in a windy afternoon.

Temperatures this morning will start in the low 60s and upper 50s around the Queen City while our mountain counties dip into the 40s in some spots!

We are cool & clear making way for a beautiful view of the Lunar Eclipse this morning. The moon will set below the horizon around 6:32 AM which will end our viewing a little early.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm, peaking in the upper 60s with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the North Northeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will get chilly with low 40s on tap. This will make for a colder start to Wednesday as our mountain counties may even dip into the 30s!

We gradually warm up throughout the second half of the week while Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida and pushes moisture up into the Carolinas.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

Rain from Nicole can arrive as early as Thursday evening, potentially impacting the Panthers Game at Bank of America Stadium. The heaviest rain will likely be on Friday as Nicole tracks through Georgia into the Carolinas by Saturday.

Nicole is forecasted to make landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday Morning before heading north throughout the weekend.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Much cooler air looks to funnel in behind a cold front that will help direct Nicole off to the north and east. This will allow us to finish the weekend and start next week with highs limited to the mid to upper 50s!

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 43.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.